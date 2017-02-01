Verifying Civil Servants’ Records

R

ECEIVING the report of the committee on the verification of date of birth and employment of public officers in Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of the state, revealed that up to N1.9 billion will be saved in the payment of salaries, following the discovery that a significant number of civil servants had engaged in the falsification and alteration of their dates of birth, with connivance of officials in the Directorate of Establishment and Pension.

According to the governor, of the 1,113 persons who were invited by the committee, only 376 officers were cleared, 291 were supposed to have retired but were still in active service and fraudulently receiving salaries, while the rest 162 persons failed to appear before the Dame Nkem Okwuofu-led committee. With the outcome, 353 people will be struck off the wage list. Over N1.9 billion is expected to be saved from the exercise.

Delta State has one of the highest wage bills in the country and even though the relative substantial income from the Federation Account could cushion the effect, the massive drop in revenue occasioned by the collapse in the price of crude oil and subsequent recession have made it imperative for the government to review its recurrent expenditure.

The verification is one of the steps needed to make the monthly wage bill more realistic. It is sad that some officers entrusted with the responsibility of keeping accurate data on staff in the state betrayed the trust reposed in them and colluded with the unscrupulous people to falsify their records. The action of the officers that compromised their integrity is condemnable and represents a gross sabotage of the people.

As directed by the governor, the Office of the Head of Service should investigate the circumstances that enabled officers of the Directorate of Establishment and Pension to sabotage the system and plug such loopholes. More importantly, all the officers that betrayed the trust reposed in them should be identified and appropriate sanctions meted out.

There are other infractions that will further reduce the state’s wage bill when additional investigations are undertaken into the activities of the Directorate.

We commend the governor for initiating the exercise and the committee for diligently carrying its assignment. This may be one of the measures that need to taken to ensure that sharp practices among officers that betray the trust placed on them is significantly reduced or even eradicated.

With limited resources, government must ensure that the wage bill is not only justified, but that recurrent expenditure is continuously reduced in order to free more resources for development projects. We are of the view that the verification exercise should be carried out in all agencies of government and in all local government areas. With sanctions imposed on offenders, the era of waste and criminal alteration of records may be eliminated.