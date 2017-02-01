Cameroon Can Never Beat Nigeria Vows Ogenyi Onazi

NIGERIA midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has further raised the stakes in a 2018 World Cup double header against Cameroon after declaring – Cameroon can never beat us.

The Super Eagles top their qualifying group for Russia 2018 and will welcome newly crowned African champions Cameroon in August with the return clash four days later.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will be high on confidence after clinched a fifth AFCON title in Gabon.

But Turkey-based Onazi has insisted Nigeria will still soar over Cameroon on their way to the World Cup in Russia next year.

“I believe Cameroon can never beat us,” vowed Onazi, who is now one of the most experienced players in the young Super Eagles.

“Not just Cameroon, but any other team.

“We will face them just as we approached our first two World Cup qualifiers. We are looking forward to the games.

“We wish to congratulate Cameroon for their AFCON success, they have done very well.

“But that notwithstanding we are also working on our own. All our players are doing well all over Europe and as a team we are doing very well.

“We wait for them and we will see what will see what’s going to happen as I believe so much in our team.”

Nigeria and Cameroon last clashed in a 2015 friendly in Belgium with the Super Eagles running away 3-0 winners.