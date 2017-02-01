Oghara Kingdom Proud Of Ibori, Says Igbakpa

BY GODBLESS NIKATENE

REFLECTING on the euphoric celebration of erstwhile Governor, Chief James Ibori’s safe return to Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State at the weekend, the immediate past Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Ben Roland Igbakpa has said that it was a demonstration of the love the people have for the former governor, who he described as a pride of the Urhobo nation.

Mr. Igbakpa, a kinsman of Ibori, who was speaking with journalists in Oghara, expressed joy over the return to the community of a man he said, remains a political leader, mentor and illustrious son of not only Oghara community, but the entire Urhobo nation, noting that the deafening ecstasy that trailed the homecoming of Ibori will no doubt, make the charismatic late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and late Alhaji Ahmadu Bello go green with envy in their tombs.

I am particularly so thrilled by the deepest enthusiasm displayed by sons and daughters of Oghara kingdom; it really showed that Oghara people are in this together and we shall continue to work in one accord,” he said.

Igbakpa said that Ibori’s trial in the United Kingdom was politically motivated by some political elements and assured that Ibori will be more focused in the pursuit of his political career, saying that Ibori’s contributions to Delta State politics remains unequalled.

According to him, “Ibori is a man of great high repute with great value to us, his political disciples. His followership cuts across ethnic divides as he has in the course of his political sojourn touched several lives. The whole of Oghara and Delta State are in celebration mood right now.”

Igbakpa, who urged Ibori to be wise at this point, following his experiences in the past few years, stressed that he should make himself available to all and act wisely in making decisions, describing Ibori as the political messiah of Delta State.

He called on people of Oghara kingdom to continue to support and pray for him in order for the kingdom and Delta State in general to be taken to greater heights.

Igbakpa thanked all, especially Deltans, irrespective of party affiliation who came out to celebrate with Oghara people and those that stood by their national leader during years of his incarceration, saying Oghara people will continue to be grateful to God Almighty for His mercies on “our political leader and icon of uncommon transformation”.

