The Extended Holiday For President Buhari In London

By Willy Bee

MAYBE, we should leave the matter for the media handlers of Mr. President Buhari who had asked for more time, though indefinite this time around, for him to see what the doctors are saying before he could come back to his duty post.

No quarrels with a president who had already transmitted to the National Assembly that his Vice President, Mr. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN should perform his duties for the period he was away on his vacation.

One thing is now clear and that is that Mr. President is under the watch of doctors who are expecting results of whatever tests they had done on him.

Reactions are as varied as the speakers; even one of his main opponents, Governor Fayose of Ekiti State is calling for prayers for the president to overcome the ill health.

But above all, since there is an acting president in Yemi Osinbajo, there is no lacuna in governance and Nigerians should expect Osinbajo to act decisively, as if, President Buhari was on seat.

Mr. Yemi Osinbajo must be up and doing and avoid pussy-footing as a man on the hot seat.

Nigerians are in a hurry to get answers from the various fronts needing prompt attention like the lingering CJ’s acting appointment and luckily, we hear Onnogen’s name will be transmitted to the National Assembly for confirmation.

Beyond the current issues of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, other legal lingering issues like that of Nnamdi Kanu and Sambo Dasuki should be laid to rest and give the country some peaceful interval.

But for hardliners like Dr. Junaid Mohammed, he thinks the National Assembly should initiate an impeachment process against President Buhari For taking Nigerians for a ride.

But a former Minister of Transport, Ebenezer Babatope said the president has done the right thing by transmitting his inability to come home to his duty post through another letter.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national publicity secretary, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye, has criticised President Buhari for extending his 10 days’ vacation indefinitely.

It is difficult to decipher what is going on in London, but we must give the benefit of doubt to his image makers, Mr. Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu who are currently facing the hardest task of convincing Nigerians about the accurate status of their principal, who is enjoying his leave in London.

Nigerians, irrespective of their political leanings, are proud of their presidents and leaders who had made promises to better their lot to stay alive and implement what they had promised during the campaign trails.

For a man who premised his slogans on change and three point agenda of anti-corruption, anti-terrorism drive and the economy to suddenly disappear from their radar is disappointing.

For the people of Niger Delta, who had remained restive over time and space with occasional bursting of oil and gas pipelines, we do not want him to stay too long in London.

With the recent visit of the Vice President to the riverine districts of Warri South and the Gbaranmatu kingdom where assurances were given for the immediate operation of the Okerenkoko Maritime University and the passage of the bill establishing the institution for the benefit of Deltans and Nigerians.

Buhari must not die, and he has no reason to die half way through his first term.

I admire his straight pole look and when he moves, he does it smartly as one of the tallest leaders in Africa, the man whose peace mission to the Gambia ensured that a recalcitrant Yahya Jammeh was sent packing from government house in the Gambia.

President Buhari despite his unflinching fight against corruption in the land, it will be dangerous to abandon the campaign half way because when it returns with its ferocity, the country will go deeply under the water and we can hardly come out?

My plea to Mr. President, even if you had a mind to transit to the heavenly plains, we shall refuse the gates of Heaven to issue you a visa.

Nigerians are not amused and all this dilly dallying and forwarding of date to return to his duty post is not funny.

The least this column can wish Mr. President is recover quickly and resume your presidential duties with immediate effect. We Love you. And Aisha in particular, is so delectable that we cannot afford to miss you both in the other room. God bless the first family.