Delta International Commercial City, Asaba, Kicks Off Soon, Says Emu

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

IN line with the Delta State Government’s strategic economic framework to put the state on the map of international commerce, plans have been finalised to kick-off the Delta International Commercial City, Asaba (DICCA) along the Okwe Head-Bridge axis of Asaba by March this year.

The project, which will occupy over 360 hectares of land, is a partnership between the Delta State Government, the D’arcano Group and the Al’Huda Group with stakes of 30:38:32 per cent.

The international commercial city, sandwiched between the two Niger Bridges, has in its zoning platform which was made available to The Pointer, a luxury hotel area, a luxury real estate area, a bank trade centre area, a sport multi-complex area, a recreational entertainment area, an expo centre area, a parking area/ multi-level parking, commercial area, a warehouse and a cool room area.

It also features a sporting centre, campus area, police station, fire station, worship area, hospital-health facility area, cultural centre museum area, educational/school area, residential area, automobile market centre area, industrial area, urban park, port/ jetty-port security service, railway station, road network and railway network.

Rising from a stakeholders’ meeting between the trio partners in respect to the project execution, the State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr. Kingsley Emu, said that the International Commercial City would kick-off as soon as March.

Emu said that major efforts that would secure the engineering of the project are already in motion as the meeting had approved the Master Plan for the commercial city and had instituted a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) as a platform.

According to him, the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) which forms the bulk of the state government’s concession, had been issued to SPV Incorporated to make it a full blown legal document, adding that the official handover date would soon be decided.

He said, “We have rented office space and made arrangements for the secondment of civil servants to function as 90 days interim workers when the SPV fully takes over the affairs of the project. A 12-member board has been instituted to see to the affairs of the project. This will be the largest organised market mix development in Nigeria.”

Representatives of the various stakeholders, including D’arcano Sergio, Massogui Moise Carlo Boriotti and Elue Nnabuife of the D’arcano Group; Ifeanyi Egokeanya, Eugene Maha and Felix Enuoyibo of the Al’Huda Group; Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Hon. Mary Iyasere; Director-General, Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency (DSCTDA) and the Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, attended the meeting.