Nigeria’s Rapid Population Growth

GOING by the analysis of the United Nations (UN), the population of Nigeria would have exceeded 250 million 10 years from now, that is, by 2027, all things being equal. The Statistics Division of the UN, using a growth rate of 2.67 per cent, put the current population estimate of the country as at January 2017 at 189,559,502 as against 184,635,279 in 2016. This represents an increase of 4,924,223 in just one year.

It is projected that by 2018, the population would reach 194,615,054, an increase of 5,055,552. This means that, by 2019, it would have hit 200 million or more. The growth might not be as frightening just yet, but it is indeed becoming increasingly rapid.

Based on the 2017 estimate, the population of under-15 years is 77,599,973. Those between the age of 15 and 64 years are put at 106,043,377, while the ones above 65 years is 5,916,152. Those between 15 and 64 years of age represent the real productive population, which implies that the under-15 and above 64 depend on the productive work force for survival.

Well, the figures may not be as exact as a large number of teens above 15 years are engaged in educational pursuits, thus making them dependent, while a good number of those reaching the age of 70 still work. Yet the crucial point here is that the dependency ratio in this country is quite high at 78.8 per cent, and this is exerting very high pressure on the productive population.

Overall, the rapid population growth heaps intense pressure on the nation’s resources. This partly accounts for deficits in social and economic services nationwide. There have been real shortages in the supply of such basic items and amenities as food, water, housing, educational and health facilities, employment opportunities, etc, even as government and other agencies of development inject more of the scarce funds to provide them.

In consequence, there have been increases in negative attitudes and dispositions, partly traceable to the population trend. Robbery, kidnapping, murders, prostitution, drug pushing, human trafficking and related issues have, unfortunately, been on the rise. These are just but a few of the nation’s array of anti-social frustrations.

However, not all of the notings on the data analysis is evil.

For instance, a huge population like ours is of immense benefit to business. It represents an enormous market for the products and services of industrial and agrarian concerns. Large populations, ideally, sustain all categories of business ventures all things being equal. This is one of the reasons Nigeria holds very strong investment potentials among the developing nations of the world.

In the last 10 years, the population of the country increased by 44,324,245 or 76,989,649 over the last 20 years. Ironically, the structure of social and economic infrastructure over the period has not witnessed corresponding growth. Rather, the growth of a good number of facilities has been painfully slow, with some on the decline or stagnant, at best.

The looming population has been a function of the disregard of family planning principles, even among some educated citizens, illiteracy and ignorance resulting in mass procreation, the religious belief that the free flow of children is an order of the Divine, which should not be interfered with and the often dubious argument that large family size confers some advantages.

Fortunately, the awesome population figure yet provides government a strategic tool for planning. Beyond that, it is a clarion call on government and its population control agencies to step up efforts aimed at effective and efficient population management.

About 20 years ago, the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida introduced a one-wife, four-children family size policy to curb the scary population growth rate, but it was short-lived. It is our view that this time around, such population control policy should be well monitored and sustained to avert a future population explosion, the consequences of which the nation may be ill-equipped to manage