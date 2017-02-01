Counsel Gives FRSC Ultimatum To Reinstate Sacked Client

MICHAEL IKEOGWU-WARRI

A Benin-based legal practitioner, Mr. Patrick O. Ibe, has given the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) 30 days” Pre-Action Notice” to reinstate and pay all accumulated arrears of one, Mr. Roland Edevwie who was allegedly dismissed from service by the commission since June 19, 2014.

This is contained in a series of documents brought to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Warri Correspondents Chapel office by Roland Edevwie himself, crying that the union should help him fight his alleged unlawful removal.

Ibe of Ibekelem & Co, also told the FRSC through its legal adviser to get ready or meet him at the Federal High Court in Benin City upon the determination of the notice.

“We have decided to give you 30 days Pre-Action Notice effective from the day you receive this letter to recall our client and pay him his accumulated arrears or get ready to meet us at the Federal High Court, Benin City, Edo State upon the determination of this notice.”

Ibe also warned that this will be the last time he will write in respect of this matter noting that his next line of action will be a “Writ of Summons” and “Statement of Claims” if nothing positive is done in the next thirty days.

In another letter to the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Abuja, Ibe claimed that his client, Roland Edevwie with Pin Number RMAII M-1170-16089 was dismissed from work in 2014 over alleged “Misconduct” without any iota of fair hearing or writtten query or any letter of notice of termination given by the FRSC.

He noted that Roland Edevwie has suffered “undue hardship” as a result of his dismissal from work and has written several letters to FRSC for his re-instatement without success.

The legal icon claimed that Roland Edevwie’s right to gainful employment as enshrined under the fundamental Objective and Directive Principle of State Policy as provided under Chapter II of the 1999 Constitution as amended has been breached by FRSC Act.

He called on the Director-General of NHRC to act as conciliator between the FRSC and Roland Edevwie stressing, “We expect urgent action in this matter as our client is seriously languishing in abject poverty as he is the bread winner of his family.”

In a letter dated March 2014, titled, “Termination of Appointment,” the FRSC through its Sector Commander in Delta State had allegedly terminated the appointment of Roland Edevwie with the commission.

Part of the letter reads thus,” Your services with the FRSC are no longer required. Your appointment is hereby terminated with immediate effect. You are to surrender all FRSC properties in your possession to your commanding officer who will clear you of same and any other indebtedness to the corps. You are advised to report to the HOD (F and A) RSHQ, Abuja for your entitlements if any.”