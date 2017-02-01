Community Leader Engages Ibusa Youths In Farming

IN the bid to check and stamp out the acts of cultism among especially youths in Ibusa community of Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, a community leader and Chairman, Fenlab Group of Companies, Barr. Felix Nwabueze has brought together some able-bodied youths of the area to engage and sponsor them into practical farming.

Barr. Nwabueze, while speaking at the inauguration and official presentation of Certificate of Incorporation of the group known as Umejei Youths Farmers’ Association, registered by the state Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Asaba, said he decided to complement the efforts of the state government by encouraging serious and willing youths of Ibusa, to embark on farming.

The community leader who is also the patron of the association stated further that the gesture no doubt, if properly implemented, will afford all the would be youth farmers to go into full-scale farming as that can keep them busy and discourage and bring to the barest minimum, involvement of youths in cultism and other social vices in the area.

He remarked that apart from the loan from the state government through the Bank of Agriculture (BOA.), he will on his own part make available similar loan to the youth farmers as take-off grant through the association’s cooperative finance scheme and enjoined the members to remain steadfast and take seriously, the farming project as a way to better their future lives.

He named some key members of the association to include Barr. (Mrs.) Chichi Nwabueze as Chairman, Hon. Anthony Chidi as Secretary and Mr. B. Nwabueze as Treasurer while Mr. Peter Abuah is the coordinator.

Others include Hon. Uche Esenwa, Member, Nwafea Okafor, Member, Awele Ezedi, Member, Steve Agor, Member, Adigwe Onyeisi Michael, Member, Martin Abuah, Member and Nwanze Okolichi, Member.

Responding on behalf of the members, the coordinator, Mr. Peter Abua commended the initiator/sponsor, Barr. Felix Nwabueze for his kind gesture and promised to utilise the money to purposeful use.

He remarked that the empowerment is worthy of commendation and called on other indigenes of the community to emulate the gesture.