AFAN Chairman Urges Farmers To Remain Focused

THE President and member, Board of Trustees (BoT) of All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Chief (Dr.) Femi Coker has enjoined all members of the body, especially those of Delta State to always remain focused and not allow any agency, person or an individual truncate their day to day running of the activities of farmers.

Chief Coker gave the charge in an exclusive policy statement he issued through his personal assistant, Prince Dapo Adesida at the association’s head office in Lagos.

He recounted with dismay, the ugly trend of portraying the association and its members in Delta State in bad light by some persons whom he said were parading themselves as executive leaders of the body and stated that the Anthony Umunna led executive with the secretary, Madam Esther Jaho was the only recognised and authorised officers to represent and run the affairs of the association in the state.

He further in the statement frowned at the unguarded statements and claims by some persons in Delta State with falsehood representations of farmers; adding that the government and all other agencies, including the Ministry of Agriculture and the authorities of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) and the Bank of Industry (BoI) should be wary of these persons and deal or transact any activities relating to farmers in the state with only the Umunna led executive.

Chief Coker recalled that the constitution of the All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria, in line with the endorsement by all the board of trustees and stakeholders; as well as representatives across the country, as a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) elects and confirms its leaders in the 36 states of the federation.

Meanwhile, a two time Commissioner for Agriculture and one time Chairman of the Delta State AFAN, Hon. Jerry Ossai, and the mother of the association, Chief (Mrs.) Beatrice Anwadike, in their separate remarks, condemned the pull him down syndrome of the Anthony Umunna executive, saying that he is the only recognised chairman with his executive to represent the farmers in the state and urged others to join in the race towards securing a better future for farmers.