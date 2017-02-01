Okowa Has Kept Delta State Afloat Despite Economic Recession —Otemu

BY VINCENT ANIKWUSHE

HON. Prince Otemu is a youth leader with a difference. His foray into politics is not by accident as he has made his mark in the political arena of Delta State. He spoke with The Pointer on youth development in the state and other topical issues.

Excerpts:

May we know you sir?

My name is Hon. Prince Otemu and by the special grace of God, I am the Special Assistant to His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr.) IfeanyiOkowa on Youth Development.

What does your duty entail as the Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Development?

As we all know, youths are the leaders of tomorrow and as such, they need to be properly guided, mentored and tutored if they must be future leaders. To this end, my duty is to galvanise and organise the youths through seminars, workshops and conferences towards engaging them in meaningful ventures that will better their lives and actually position them to assume leadership positions in future rather than indulge in social vices that are inimical to attaining or actualising their goals.

Youth restiveness has been a clog in the wheel of development of communities and the country at large. How have you addressed this issue?

Thank you very much for this question. If you have observed, youth restiveness in Delta State in recent times has reduced. This is a result of our talking to the youths on the dangers of restiveness and its consequences by re-orientating them on the need to shun restiveness, violence and criminal acts that are not only impediments to development, but also negates the laws of the land.

As we all know, crises and restiveness not only scare investors, but also drive them away from our communities. You know that without investments or establishment of industries in our communities, the high rate of youth unemployment in Nigeria will continue to escalate because no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of crisis and rancour.

We thank God that the youths have realised that restiveness does not pay as the negative consequences of restiveness are unquantifiable. We also give God the glory for the prevailing peace the in the state, particularly in the Niger Delta region occasioned by the ceasefire and stoppage of destruction of oil facilities by agitators in the region.

Credit should also be given to the present administration led by Governor Okowa for the religious implementation of the Meaningful Peace Building Platform aimed at political/social stability component of the SMART Agenda.

Again, the establishment of the Job Creation office which is an innovation and a novelty through the STEP and YAGEP schemes and other skill acquisition training programmes has in no small measure, provided jobs for many youths across the three senatorial districts of the state, thus taking the youths out off the streets and making them not only self reliant, but also employers of labour.

This, you will agree with me, has drastically reduced youth restiveness in the state because they are now meaningfully engaged instead of being restive. They are now positively occupied and no longer idle because an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. We will continue to talk to the youths to be of good behaviour and change their attitude and mindset from criminal acts and avail themselves of the various skill acquisition training programmes of the present administration for a better tomorrow.

How would you assess the present administration so far?

Without mincing words or sounding immodest, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has not left any one in doubt of his determination to turn the fortunes of Delta State around for the better as evident in his giant and massive developmental strides across the state in less than two years in office.

It is no longer news that the country is experiencing economic recession, but in spite of the economic quagmire, Governor Okowa is doing well as he has made his mark in all spheres of the state’s economy within a short period in office. His achievements are unprecedented in the history of Delta State.

We should indeed commend the governor for the regular payment of workers’ salary in the state; unlike his counterparts in some states of the federation that owe their workers back log of salaries. Governor Okowa is a prudent manager of resources. He has a midas touch to governance.

Governor Okowa is running a transparent government that even a blind man can attest to it. I want to add my voice to refute the alleged diversion of N10 million bailout fund by the governor. This is a blatant lie and falsehood by detractors and mischief makers who do not mean well for the state.

I call on Deltans to discountenance the allegation by the unscrupulous elements as it is a figment of their imagination. They are unserious minded people, whose stock in trade is telling stories to the marines to score cheap political points.

Governor Okowa is judiciously using the limited resources that accrue to the state from the federal allocation and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to transform the state beyond expectations. No wonder, a prominent traditional ruler in the state in an interview with journalists recently, said that Governor Okowa has a scientific approach to governance.

Governor Okowa has kept Delta State afloat, despite the economic recession. I urge Deltans to continue to support Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in his determination to take the state to the next level. It will only take a visionary, focused and pragmatic leader like Governor Okowa to achieve much at this critical time of our history. Ejoo carry go our amiable governor.

Deltans are in safe hands with Governor Okowa at the driver’s seat. His scorecard so far is an eloquent testimony and attestation of his commitment to bring prosperity to all Deltans. He needs our support and encouragement because one good turn deserves another.

Your message to Deltans.

We should continue to live in peace and unity. We should love one another and promote peaceful co-existence among ourselves. We should see ourselves as brothers and sisters. I want to also advise the youths to be of good behaviour and remain focused, as well as engage in meaningful ventures for a better tomorrow. God bless Delta State.