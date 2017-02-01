Nations And Botchers

BY GODBLESS NIKATENE

NIGERIA has experienced many of the problems common to other new nations. They are associated with strong primary industry development, and a fully functioning administrative bureaucracy. Yet, its subsequent history is one of economic difficulty, political violence, and growing poverty amongst its peoples.

The naivety of planners was evident in the way in which the potential problems were handled in the lead-up to independence. Despite the early warnings of writers like Awolowo and the experiences of other West African post-colonial countries, it was assumed that, with the establishment of democracy, tribalism and ethnic differences would fade as people learned to identify themselves primarily with the nation rather than with their own ethnic communities.

Democracy is built on the equality of citizens; the freedom of these citizens to associate with one another for the realisation of their ideals and the defence and promotion of their interests; and the freedom of these citizens to choose between the different political platforms of various political parties and candidates, and see to the actualisation of the platforms they have voted for, if their choices win.

But in Nigeria, people have effectively been disenfranchised by their own circumstances on the one hand, and their leaders’ perfidy on the other. As a result, Nigeria is approaching a situation where democracy is being practiced without democrats and elections are being conducted with scant regard for the electorate. The ballot is not respected by the government and the price of protecting it is too high for the people to pay; but the bullet, once universally feared, is now generally out of fashion.

The biggest blunder of the Nigerian ruling class has been its failure to build a strong and stable social system to provide the kind of atmosphere that democracy needs to take root and flourish.

The concert foundation of any country is based solely on the unity; you cannot attain unity without peace and justice. You cannot attain peace and justice without love and honesty.

To enable us understand this further, let us look at our national anthem that we all stand up every day to honour. Those who composed our national anthem had this in mind when they wrote in the last verse of the first stanza thus “One nation bound in freedom, peace and unity.”

Have we really considered the weight of this verse as we recite when the opportunity present itself? Have our leaders really tried to govern this county in an atmosphere of fundamental rights, as enshrined in the United Nations chapter on freedom? Has it not been a situation of the strong always oppressing the weak?

I wonder sometimes if our leaders take time to read and digest the national anthem like the pupils in primary and secondary schools. The second stanza, verse five and six which speaks of building a nation “In love and honesty to grow and living and true;” have we related to ourselves in love and honesty. Where the Kaduna man is saying that the oil in Delta belongs to Kaduna? Where the Niger Delta people have been completely deprived of the control of their natural resources?

The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), designed to take care of the interest of all had been kept in the cooler by the majority ethnic groups in the National Assembly for almost 70 years now, where is the justice in that? The last verse of our national anthem says “To build a nation where peace and justice shall reign.” It is indisputable that, in a country where peace and justice reigns, progress is guaranteed. The composers of our national anthem cited this fact and all of our past and present leadership have accepted it as such. It therefore follows that all the past leaders, including the present leadership have failed to govern with justice, honesty, fairness and equity. They are all therefore the botchers or spoilers of our country, Nigeria.

They are the ones who have made it impossible for the nation to attain great developmental strides. Hence, in all of the challenges we face today as a nation, can we have a leader who can govern with justice, fairness and equity? Until we have that, the country will continue to elude us, you can never stifle the free spirit of man, no matter how hard one tries.

If the only permanent solution is a foundation of peace, justice and equity, then all of these are not in place for the past 56 years after our independence, the people that we have placed in positions to lead us as messiahs; both past and present, have not done well, they are the spoilers ‘botchers’

The spoilers ‘botchers’ are those who have allowed this country to be sharply divided along ethnic and religious lines all through the years. The botchers are those who have sold our commonwealth to their friends and cronies. The botchers are those who have refused to release true census figures; thereby denying the nation the opportunity of proper planning, which would have supported Boko Haram to develop into the monsters that is has become today. The botchers are those who will approve projects, but fai to followed it up to completion. The botchers are those who laundry our money to other countries to enriched themselves.

The spoilers ‘botchers’ are those who through their leadership have encouraged the Fulani herdsmen to become agents of religious and ethnic genocide. The botchers are those who always represented the Niger Deltan people for peace and dialogue without any reasonable result. The botchers are those who preach democracy yesterday when they were in opposition and now that they are in office, have endorsed the fascist approach of obtaining justice.

The botchers are those who openly canvassed the activities of Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen in the past, but today are asking the press to suppress news of the activities of the sects. Botchers are those who canvassed the rule of law yesterday and today, bound judges who have not dispensed justice in their favour.

The botchers are those who cried for credible and fair election in the past, but today are openly subverting justice and the democratic process. Botchers are tribal jingoists, who hail their brothers who have stolen wealth as smart and brand others outside their ethnic circles as thieves or criminals. Botchers are those who refuse to acknowledge the rights and privileges of others to their God-given resources and talents. Botchers are those who want to change the facts of history, to suit their own whims. Botchers are those who have chosen to fight corruption with corruption, there should be no distortion or selective treatment. These are the botchers of our nation and until these ones are removed or forced to change their ways, they will continue to hinder our collective growth because they are in power.

We, as Nigerians must understand our differences and arrive at a general consensus on the need for us to summon the courage and vote only those good Christians and good Muslims from amongst us who will save us from the hands of the present manipulators, who have no respect for human feelings and aspirations. We must arrive at a consensus that only a collegiate leadership of knowledgeable, humble, patriotic and committed Nigerians are voted into office. We have had enough of this contraption.