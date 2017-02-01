Violence In The Home: Dividends Of Pyrrhic Victory

By OLUWATOSIN GANIYU

The world is a puzzle, but the puzzle of all puzzles is man. Nothing that shows this nature of man more than his behavior, which is full of contradictions. He loves and as wellhates, builds and as well destroys, gathers and as well scatters,purifies and as well corrupts, refines and as well defiles, praisesand as well condemns, etc. In his bid to make one thing or theother out of his wealthy-wretched existence. His whole existenceis mostly informed by these contradictory actions of his, whichhave made him a big riddle. The focus of this work is on violence, one aspect of his behaviors, which exemplifies somuch his mysterious life. Man wherever he is, shows signs ofviolence either overtly or covertly in words or actions. He iseither fighting or preparing to fight; either he is moody counting his loses of past fight or busy celebrating the dividends of hispyrrhic victory. To find him idle without being busy thinkingabout one ill-will, one complaint, one insult, one offence, oneattack, one grudge or another against this or that person, this orthat country, this or that idea, this or that opinion, etc. is likeexpecting a child hale and hearty who is not asleep to remaincalm. That is not possible. Nigerians have often been roasted in the flame of violence. What is the root cause of this violence?What prices have Nigerians been paying for it? Is there anythingthat can be done to avert it completely or reduce the rate at whichit occurs? These are main questions to be addressed,Nigeria is a human society as well as a sovereign state.Like every human society, it is a collection of people who haveagreed to live, work and share their benefits and burdens of lifetogether in their efforts to realize goals of their wellbeings. Theyhave realized that the goals of their wellbeing, are easier andbetter attained in their joint efforts than in their separate efforts. So, human society (Nigeria inclusive) came into being solely tohelp its members to achieve their individual and collective goals.Their well-beingis the purpose of their coming together to live and work for itsattainment, their well-being constitutes their needs, such aspeaceful atmosphere, access to basic needs like food, shelter,clothing, health, education, security, self-expression, just society, opportunities to work, etc. Save some parts of their earnings andinvest them, some for a better future; recognition of the humanityof every member, his right to live and develop himself or herselfto the fullest extent possible; to set up families and bring up theirchildren to become good members of the society, etc. Every society is charged with the responsibilities of making possible theattainment of the preceding needs of its members.

Man has not shied away from the responsibility of helping his family to attain their individual and collective goals of their well-being. But the task has not been a happy-lucky one, or a bed of roses. Rather the history of its efforts to that end has been a cup full of ups and downs. In Nigeria incidents of violence are legion. Just a fewwill be mentioned as it is not in doubt that Nigeria has beenbedeviled by this human virus. What is most important is how itcan be stopped or reduced. The first incident of violence thatflashed past my mind is slave trade. All of the eventsthat have occurred in human history the one that has degraded,deformed and distorted human dignity in a large scale is slavetrade. This alone has questioned, dismissed and made a mockeryof man’s claim to rationality, knowledge and civilization. In thatscene, man’s inhumanity to man was given full expression. For init, man made his fellowman a cargo, an object, a good, a toy to beused and discarded at will. In the hands of those who introducedthis inhuman trade, animal pets were treated with much love,respect and dignity than human cargos that could be stubborn attimes. It is this man’s inhumanity to man which exhibited in variousforms that made God to weep and to regret to have made man. Let it another look of this relating it to what is happening in some of the home in Nigeria,

Domestic violence in Nigeria is a problem as in many parts of Africa. There is a deep cultural belief in Nigeria that it is socially acceptable to hit a woman in order to discipline her by her spouse. Domestic violence is widespread and shows no signs of lessening in Nigeria. The CLEEN Foundation reports one in every three respondents admitting to being a victim of domestic violence. The survey also found a nationwide increase in domestic violence in the past three years from 21percent in 2011 to 30 percent in 2013A CLEEN Foundation’s 2012 National Crime and Safety Survey demonstrated that 31percent of the national sample confessed to being victims of domestic violence. Domestic violence takes many forms including physical, sexual, emotional, and mental. Traditionally, domestic violence is committed against females. Common forms of violenceagainst women in Nigeria are rape, acid attacks, molestation, wife battering, and corporal punishment.

Physical violence:Women often face physical violence at the hands of their family members. The most common forms of physical violence include rape, murder, slapping, and kicking. Some of the reasons that were given for physical abuse include their husbands being drunk, financial issues, and the rejection of a partner’s sexual advances.

InequalityIn Relationship is also a strong indicator of physical violence. High levels of wife beating occur when the woman is making more money than her husband or partner is. This has been attributed to the lack of control the male partner feels within the relationship.Women also often link the perpetration of physical violence with husbands who are very domineering. Women who justify wife battering are more likely to be victims of physical violence.

Another form of violence which has received a lot of recent attention in Nigeria is acid baths. Acid baths are actions of violence where the perpetrator throws acid onto his or her victim’s body, resulting in disfigurement and possible loss of eyesight. Acid baths are a large issue for women that needs to be addressed. In 1990, a former beauty queen rejected her boyfriend’s attempts to rekindle their relationship. In retaliation, he threw acid in her face with the words “let me see how any man will love you now”.

Sexualviolence;Sexual violence in Nigeria largely goes unreported because of the burden of proof necessary for conviction as well as the social stigma it brings, Nigerian police have not been seen to arrest for sexual assault resulting in less reporting of the act. About 25percent of women reported forced sex at the hands of either their current partner or a former partner. Furthermore, the 2008 Demographic and Health Survey showed that over 30.5 percent of married women have experienced at least one or more forms of physical, emotional or sexual violence in their marriage

Experience of pregnant women. They are subject to violence not only from their spouses, but also from their in-laws, they found that the most common type of domestic violence was to be physically assaulted and then, also be victims of forced sexual intercourse.A study in the nation’s capital, Abuja, carried out over a course ofthree months in 2005 showed physical, sexual, and psychological abuse among pregnant women. One third of the female respondents reported experiencing domestic violence. They found psychological abuse to be the highest type of abuse followed by physical and then sexual. Women who experienced psychological abuse also experienced physical abuse. In terms of the physical abuse, about 20 percent of the women required medical treatment due to the abuse and the most frequent medical complication reported was premature labor. A big issue across many African countries, not just Nigeria, is the poor reproductive health systems women are provided with. Most of the women in need are women who have been exposed to sexual violence and rape, yet the country isn’t able to provide them with the aid they need.

Overall, the trends of domestic violence against pregnant women permeate across different ethnic groups and Nigerian states. The trends are consistent with other parts of Africa and the attitudes towards violence against pregnant women are in conjunction with the aforementioned trend viewing domestic violence as permissible under certain circumstances.

Influencing factors. The social context of violence in Nigeria is based largely on its patriarchal society. Violence against a wife is seen as a tool that a husband uses to chastise his wife and to improve her. The common loss of women’s rights upon marriage in Sub Saharan Africa and the implicit obedience and deference towards men is socially encouraged within their society. The Yoruba women refer to their husbands as “olowoori mi” meaning he who owns me,in effect, marriage gives up a woman’s right to herself. In practices where a bride price is paid, it is common for the husband to believe that by paying the bride price, he now owns his wife. The act of marriage is seen to give the husband full ownership of the woman. She surrenders her right to her body to him as well as her agency

Other factors linked with domestic violence are lower socioeconomic classes, substance abuse, couple age disparity, and unemployment.Another cause of domestic violence is infertility. When looking at a study taken by infertile woman visiting a fertility clinic, many women reported some form of domestic violence- whether physical, mental, or emotional. There were also trends showing that the Yoruba tribe women were more likely to experience violence in this case.

Perceptions.The perceptions of domestic violence vary based on region, religion, and class. For example, the Tiv view wife battering as a “sign of love” that should be encouraged as evidenced with the statement “If you are not yet beaten by your husband then you do not know the joy of marriage and that means you are not yet married. All the major ethnic groups in Nigeria- Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa- have strong patriarchal societal structures that lead to the justification of domestic violence. However, the Hausa are more supportive of domestic violence and viewing it as an inherent right of a husband. There are differences in the perceptions of domestic violence varying across reasons. There are higher numbers for instances like neglecting the children or going out without telling the husband and less for refusal of sex or a mere argument. Many of the reasons that are viewed as acceptable for domestic violence are largely subjective to a husband’s interpretation. For example, common acceptable beatings among men are lack of respect for husband, stubbornness, imposition of will on husband, and failure of wifely duties The 2008 NDHS did a study to view the acceptability of wife beating in Nigeria. They put forward five scenarios and asked both men and women. With women, there were trends found in viewing wife beating as more acceptable. It was viewed as more acceptable in rural areas, among married versus unmarried women, uneducated women, and poor women. The reason most viewed as justified for beating was going out without telling the husband. The relationships were about the same for men.

Responses Women experiencing domestic violence have varying responses and differences in who they report their abuse to. In a study done in Asaba, Nigeria, a large number of women reported their abuse to family and friends, while not many decided to go to the police to file a report. The rationale behind not going to the police is various such as the fear of victim-blaming, acceptance of violence as proper reaction, and the lack of police action. One major issue facing the domestic violence issues in Nigeria are the tendency for low reported rates. A study looking at domestic violence in southeast Nigeria found that only 18.6 percent reported experienced or acted violence between themselves and their spouse However, the same study also shows that 60% of the respondents claimed to have witnessed violence between a separate couple These statistics show that there may be a tendency for under-reporting which can occur for various reasons.

One main reason for the high levels of under-reporting is that it is seen as taboo to involve the police in family matters. They view the separation of the two as important and the police force ascribes to this notion as well. Police hesitate to intervene even with lodged complaints, unless the abuse goes over the customary amount usually seen in the region. Laws While domestic violence is a violation of fundamental human rights, which the Nigerian Constitution is against, there are still provisions that make it legal to engage in domestic violence against women. The provision of the Penal Code applicable in the Northern part of Nigeria specifically encourages violence against women. Underneath its provisions, the beating of a wife for the purpose of correction is legal by use of (Section 55 (1) (d) of the Penal Code). Nigeria ratified the convention for the Elimination of Discrimination against Women in 1985 but international treaties can only go into effect when Parliament has put in a corresponding domestic law thereby limiting the international treaty to disuse. Rape is criminalized and under the law, the sentence can range from 10 years to life. There are also fines of about 1,280 dollars. Amnesty International criticized Nigeria’s judicial system due to its conviction rate of 10 percent of rape prosecutions. In an attempt to battle the issue of police discretion and inactivity, Lagos held a two-day sensitization workshop on Domestic Violence law as it applied in the state

In May 2013, Nigeria’s National Assembly passed a bill to reduce gender-based violence, which is awaiting Senate approval before it becomes law. The Violence against Persons Bill gave harsher punishments for sexual violence and also provided support and measures such as restraining order to prevent the continuation of abuse. When cases do make it to court, they are usually stagnant. In 2010, the traditional king of Akure physical and bloodily assaulted one of his wives resulting in her death. At the urging of the public, the police made a statement that they would press charges. The case was dismissed in 2012

Organizations

Nigeria has some nonprofit organizations and non-governmental organizations that attempt to provide support for victims of domestic violence. The Women and Child Watch Initiative is a nonprofit providing support to women and children who are victims of domestic trials such as violence and forced marriages. They also organize training programs for female lawyers to defend women’s rights in domestic violence in court. The “Unite to End Violence against Women” campaign was initiated alongside the declaration of “16 days of activism against violence against women”. This campaign was especially important in Nigeria when calling attention to the issue of brutality against women in 1985, Nigeria validated the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, otherwise known as the CEDAW The organization works with the sole purpose of abolishing discrimination against women.Project Alert on Violence Against Women, Center for the Protection of the Abused, Women Action Organization, Women Justice Program, Women’s Centre for Peace and Development, Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative all these and some many more organizations are being put in place to protect the woman and girl’s child right.The Nigerian government has taken legal proceedings to prosecute men who abuse their women in several states. Currently, there is a push in Nigeria for federal laws concerning domestic violence and for a stronger national response and support for domestic violence issues., and in VAPP document and the CEDAW Document.