Don’t Wish Buhari Dead, Wood Advises Nigerians

BY ANTHONY ARUGBA

EXECUTIVE Director, Planning Research and Statistics, Delta State Oil-Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Engr. Victor Wood, has called on Nigerians to wish President Muhammadu Buhari quick recovery, rather than death.

He also said that, with the level of speculation going on in the country about the president’s state of health, the presidency needed to improve upon it’s communication machineries with a view to updating Nigerians on Buhari’s health situation in order to lay to rest any form of doubt.

Wood, who spoke to our correspondent in a telephone interview following the recent health situation of the President, urged Nigerians to show solidarity and support for the president by praying for his speedy recovery rather than wish him death as no man was immune to health situations.

According to him, “sickness is not something Nigerians should make a fuss about since anybody can fall sick; rather, we should pray for him to recover quickly so that he can return to the country to continue from where he stopped.”

The DESOPADEC boss noted that the myriad challenges in the nation require the full attention of President Buhari, and for him to be able to tackle this challenges headlong, he needs the support of Nigerians which he said was key to driving the economy.

While describing the President as a man of integrity, Wood expressed confidence in the ability of President Buhari to turn the fortunes of Nigerians around for good.

