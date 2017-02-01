Police Arrest Seven Suspected Cultists At Novena University

BY EMMANUEL OKORO

SEVEN Students of Novenna University, Amai, alleged to be cult members terrorising the university, Amai community and its environs have been arrested by the Police in Obiaruku.

The alleged cultists, who clashed with another cult group in Amai town, Ukwuani Local Government Area, Delta State, were arrested in the bush by the combined efforts of Amai Police Officers and Obiaruku Police personnel.

Investigation by The Pointer revealed that immediately the suspected cult members were arrested by the police, they were taken to Obiaruku Police Zonal headquarters, where they are currently facing interrogation.

All attempts to reach the university’s Public Relations Officer, (PRO) proved abortive as it was alleged that he was not disposed to speak with journalists.

Contacted, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Obiaruku Divisional Police headquarters, Obiaruku, CSP Egong E. Egong, was said to have gone out for an official assignment outside the police station.However, sources close to the police station confirmed the report, saying that the police had spread their dragnet to track down other suspected cult groups that have fled into the bush.

