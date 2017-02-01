Navy Destroys 40 Illegal Refineries In Delta

THE Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS), DELTA, Commodore Ibrahim Dewu, has said that more than 40 illegal refineries and over one million metric tonnes of products suspected to be crude oil have been destroyed.

Dewu disclosed this to newsmen at the Warri Naval Base shortly after the operation.

He said the illegal refineries and illegally refined products were discovered and destroyed in Jones Creek, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta.

The commander also said three suspects were apprehended during the course of the raid.

“What we saw today is really far beyond comprehension because for just one camp we discovered over 40 illegal refineries.

“The quantity of the product in the tanks and those flowing on the ground was much. We discovered over 200 tanks, carrying over 10,000 litres each.

“Those products were boiling, meaning the refineries were fully operating by the time we got there.

“Most of the suspects escaped as they saw us coming, but we apprehended about three of them and they are currently with us.

“I am sending a message to the communities that we are equal to our task. The Chief of Naval Staff has given us this mandate.

“We are going to sustain these operations to enable us stop these illegal activities within the creeks,’’ he said.

According to him, the activities of the hoodlums are affecting aquatic life in the area.

The raid came barely 24 hours after the Chief of Naval Staff , Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas launched “Operation Tsare Teku IV’’ to combat criminals operating in the country’s coastal region of the Niger Delta.

Dewu said “Operation Eagle Eyes’’ and phase two of “Operation River Sweep’’ of the Nigerian Navy anti-piracy operation were ongoing. (NAN)