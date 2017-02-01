NERC Gives BEDC Ultimatum To Restore Electricity To Ogwashi-Uku

INNOCENT OSAKWE/OGWASHI-UKU

THE Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has, for the second time, directed the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to restore electricity power supply to Ogwashi-Uku within four weeks, starting from February 9, 2017.

This followed a meeting between BEDC and the Ogwashi-Uku Community Development Forum (D-Forum) – an Ogwashi-Uku- based pressure group.

NERC also warned against tampering with any of the distribution company’s installations in whatever guise, saying that no individual or group of persons has the right to tamper with or embark on any work within the network without the approval of the distribution company.

According to the regulatory agency, it is not the responsibility of customers or communities to fix broken down installations of the distribution company. These directives from NERC have now arisen from BEDC’s failure to comply with NERC’s earlier decision of May 11, 2016 directing BEDC to, inter alia, restore electricity supply to Ogwashi-Uku within one month.

Information from the meeting hinted that NERC, frowned at BEDC’s delay in complying, just as it re-iterated that it will not allow its decisions to be disregarded in any way.

NERC, at the meeting, promised to send a team to Ogwashi-Uku shortly, to inspect and confirm that BEDC has fully complied with the latest directives and also promised to deal with BEDC’s failure to comply with the decision of 11th May 2016 within the one month deadline set by NERC last year.

Although, BEDC was reported to have frowned at the illegal repair of its installations within the community by an unauthorised company at the meeting, it, however promised to abide by NERC’s latest directive.Speaking with our correspondent in Ogwashi-Uku, after the meeting at NERC Headquarters in Abuja, one of the leaders of D-Forum Pastor Timothy Nwadiashi confirmed that the group was invited to Abuja based on a letter written by D-Forum and addressed to the Chairman of NERC after BEDC failed to comply with the earlier decision handed down by NERC on May 11, 2016.The invitation letter by NERC which was sighted by our correspondent dated January 27, 2017 and addressed to the Chairman of D-Forum, was signed by Handley D. Blue-Jack on behalf of the Acting Chairman of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission inviting D-Forum to the meeting of February 9, 2017.

“NERC told BEDC that light must be restored to Ogwashi-Uku within four weeks with or without meters. But they also made them to understand that if they are going to embark on estimated billing for customers without meters, BEDC must ensure adherence to the guidelines set by NERC and therefore must not use this to exploit our community,” he said.

Also speaking, the Convener of D-Forum, Barr. Steve Uwaechie who was also in Abuja for the meeting thanked members of D-Forum for their resolve to put an end to the days of darkness in Ogwashi-Uku. He also reaffirmed his confidence in the group remaining focused, even as they tackle other projects aimed at bringing the much-needed development to Ogwashi-Uku. Barr. Uwaechie further noted that the latest directive from NERC is “clearly a triumph of legality and due process over impunity and lawlessness.”

It will be recalled that following an earlier petition sent to NERC Forum office in Benin City, Edo State by D-Forum sometime last year, the Benin office had after a hearing conducted between Ogwashi-Uku community and BEDC, directed BEDC inter alia to restore power supply to Ogwashi-Uku within a period of one month, but for reasons known to

BEDC, they could not meet the deadline given to them by the regulatory agency. Recall also that Ogwashi-Uku has been cut off from the national grid for nearly a decade now.

The failure by BEDC to comply with the earlier directive from NERC led to the letter by D-Forum to NERC Chairman, which in turn, led to the invitation by NERC of both D-Forum and BEDC to the national headquarters of NERC on February 9, 2017. The said meeting was attended by leaders of D-Forum and senior officials of BEDC and with senior officials of NERC in attendance and presiding.