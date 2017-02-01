Get Ready To See Buhari Soon, Says Garba

A presidential aide, Malam Garba Shehu, has asked Nigerians to be ready to see President Muhammadu Buhari return from his medical vacation in London to the country anytime soon.

Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, made the statement in an interview with Channels Television in Abuja, yesterday.

He said the president was no longer “enjoying his stay’’ outside the country.

“As a matter of fact, we should be getting ready to see the President flesh and blood and that will be as soon as possible.

“The president (himself) is looking forward to being home to be with his people.

“I don’t think he is enjoying any longer, an extended vacation outside the country,’’ Shehu said.

Commenting on the president’s telephone conversation with US President, Donald Trump, the spokesman said it was “undiplomatic’’ for anyone to demand for the release of the audio recording of the conversation.

According to him, releasing an audio containing the telephone conversation between two presidents is highly unethical and against modern civilisation.

“No, I don’t think so; I don’t think it is permitted in international diplomacy. I think if we had recorded Mr. Trump in this conversation, it would have offended our diplomatic relations.

“I think the Americans themselves would not have recorded this conversation of President to President,’’ he said.

On the President’s medical test results being expected from doctors, Shehu said he had no information on whether the President had collected the results or not.

“No, we have no information on that (test results). If he had received them, he would have been on the plane back home.’’

Shehu said there was not enough time for the two presidents to discuss other continental and international issues.

He, however, expressed optimism that the conversation would boost bilateral relations between Nigeria and the US.

“Well, there wasn’t enough time to talk about everything. I think the point at what will follow is in the invitation that President Trump has extended to our President (Buhari) to come over.

“That is the kind of opportunity that was presented to Nigeria to put all the issues on the desk.

“As for their immigration policy, I think our president has been clear about one thing – the choices made by the Americans as to who to leads them, in this case, Mr. Trump, is entirely their own choice.

“We have no business interfering with their domestic affairs.

“As for the countries that have been barred, it has been clearly specified and Nigeria did not feature in the list,’’ he added.

Buhari proceeded on medical vacation on January 19 and wrote to the Senate that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would act in his absence.

His absence which has stretched beyond the initial 10-day request has generated speculations about his health condition in spite of the fact that he wrote the Senate again on February 5 for an extension of the leave period.

On Monday, Buhari spoke with Trump by telephone at the request of the American President.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said in a statement that the two leaders discussed ways to improve cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

He said Trump assured Buhari of the US Government’s readiness to enter a new deal in helping Nigeria in the supply of weapons to combat terrorism.

“Trump also invited Buhari to Washington at a mutually convenient date,’’ Adesina said. (NAN)