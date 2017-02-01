Edevbie Challenges DBIR On Accelerated IGR Drive

THE Delta State Commissioner for Finance, Olorogun David Edevbie, has stressed the need for the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR) to remain focused and work harder to accelerate the Internally General Revenue (IGR) of the state.

The commissioner stated this at Revenue House in Warri during the commencement of a project initiation workshop organised by the state government in collaboration with SEWA Assets Management consultants for selected commissioners, DBIR chairman, board members, directors and other management staff.

Olorogun Edevbie explained that the workshop is a process regeneration project which will involve institutional review and re-positioning of the operations of the revenue generation outfit to be able to meet the expectations of government.

In his address, the Executive Chairman of DBIR, Sir Monday John Onyeme, said that it is imperative for the board to explore new ways to improve revenue generation and that is why the state government approved the workshop for stakeholders who are the drivers of the IGR process.

He pointed out that despite the challenges of low oil prices, pipeline vandalism and the recession since October, 2015 when the present board assumed duties, it has been putting in all efforts to make sure that revenue did not drop, disclosing that the revenue collection for 2016 was a bit higher than that of 2015 and expressed the optimism that with the project initiation workshop, the 2017 collection will be much better than that of 2016.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, SEWA Assets Management Limited, Angela Jide Jones, said the project will help to re-engineer the board to be more efficient, to achieve more with less resource, and solicited the cooperation of management and staff for the success of the workshop.