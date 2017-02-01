Maternal, Child Care, Our Major Priority, Says Azinge

BY INNOCENT OSAKWE

-OGWASHI-UKU

THE Delta State Government has said that it is ready to partner with organizations to improve the welfare of all Deltans, through affordable health schemes.

To that effect, it has called on well meaning individuals and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to assist it with the siting of health care centres in various parts of the state, adding that under the current economic situation, the survival of the state and the people depends on their collective effort.

While saying that all over the world, maternal and child health indices define the status of the healthcare delivery system of the nation, the Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge during the commissioning and opening of a maternal and child primary health care centre built by Dynamic Women Association in Ogwashi-Uku, said that the state government had, in the past few years, recorded an impressive maternal morbidity ratio.

“Maternal and child care occupy a position of prominence in the Health for all Deltans Programme; a part of the SMART Agenda of the administration of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

“This has been demonstrated fully in the continued sustenance of the free maternal and Under-Five healthcare programme which is managed by the Delta State Contributory Health Commission beginning from this year,” he said.

While commending the association for adding towards the improvement of the health of Deltans, Dr. Azinge said that the move will help strengthen maternal and child care in the state. “I therefore call on Ogwashi-Uku people to see the health care centre as their own. They should patronise its services, protect the facility from all avoidable damages and contribute in any way they can to sustain its services to the people, particularly women and children,” he said.

The President of the Dynamic Women Association, Favour Okolobi, said the organisation embarked on setting up the facility as a way of giving back to the community and the state at large.

“The venture was initiated based on the necessity to reduce maternal and child mortality and morbidity which is a major challenge in the community today,” she said.