‘My Chance Will Come’, Assures MFM’s Alashe

WHILE trusting Fidelis Ilechukwu’s selections, the versatile midfielder is confident he will get more first team outings for the Olukoya Boys

Ajibola Alashe believes that he will get his own chance to play for Mountain of Fire and Miracles FC in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The left-footed midfielder has featured in just two topflight matches for the Lagos based this season, but he is confident of getting more chances for Olukoya Boys.

“I do not really feel bad, although as a professional when you do not get to play much games you will not like it. I know that the coach’s decision is the best,” Alashe told Goal.

“I have to put the team into consideration first. The team comes before me. And I think collectively we are doing well. “The coach has the right to select anyone he deems fit for his game. And it is a long season that we have 38 matches! And I’m very sure that my chance will come.”

Despite the competition for a place in Fidelis Ilechukwu’s team, he feels unpredictable factors and a different approach to games could give him a look-in.

“The three guys [Shola Brossa, Oladele Oshobe and Chukwuka Onuwa] are doing good but you know, footballers have different skill sets and it doesn’t matter if I don’t start right now, I think as time goes on I will get my own chance to play as well,” he continued.

“Fatigue might set in and there might be some games that the coach will need my quality to execute the match. So I think by then I can get a chance. “I do not pray for injuries, but it is inevitable. Also, the coach might even want to change the player and allow some people to rest. Everybody is doing well, they are doing great in training and I think it is a headache selection for the coach. He is choosing the right people to play, and I think I’m okay with that.’’

The former Bolowotan FC player will hope to get a chance to impress coach Ilechukwu when they visit relegation-threatened Wikki Tourist in their next tie on February 19.