Kano Pillars’ Danladi Eager To Get Back To The Pitch

KANO Pillars goalkeeper, Danladi Isa ,is optimistic that the four-time Nigerian champions can catch up to the pace setters with two games in hand.

Masu Gida have only played six matches in this Nigeria Professional Football League season, as they have had two matches postponed due other clubs’ commitments in Africa.

“We would have loved to play each week, but some NPFL matches have to be postponed due to continental engagement by Nigerian clubs,” Danladi told Goal.

“We aren’t just sitting back, we are training and prepared to get back to action. We hope to secure important points from these pending matches and catch up at the top of the log.”

The former Plateau United shot-stopper made three appearances this campaign, but he revealed that his target is to make a positive contribution any time he is called upon.

“The entire squad of Kano Pillars are a group of friends who play as a strong unit. We know what is expected of each and everyone of us any time we are called upon,” he added.

“I’ve played in three matches but it’s important to note that it’s team work and not an individual thing. The best is what’s expected from each of us and that’s the most important.”

Pillars currently occupy 10th spot in the standings, seven points behind leaders, Plateau United.