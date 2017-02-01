LPDC Bars Two Lawyers Over Alleged Professional Misconduct

THE Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (an organ of the Body of Benchers) sitting in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, has barred two lawyers, Obi Morah and Austin Nyoro, from practicing and parading themselves as legal practitioners forthwith.

The proceedings, which was presided over by J.B. Daudu, (SAN) and seven other members, including the Delta State Chief Judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro, found the two legal practitioners/ respondents guilty of fraud, misappropriation of clients’ monies and professional misconduct, and accordingly ordered their names to be struck off the Roll of Legal Practitioners kept at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Mr. Obi Morah, who practiced in Onitsha, Anambra State, was alleged to have misappropriated monies collected from different clients in different transactions to the tune of N1, 301,500 among which include management of properties, rents from the estate of Oragudosi family and issuing of dud cheques.

Mr. Austin Nyoro, who practiced in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, collected N3,500,000, including practicing fee, from one Mrs. Siya Eferebo sometime in 2009 to assist her to buy a parcel of land at Eagle Island, Port Harcourt, but failed to do so. All efforts to make him refund the said money proved unsuccessful, it was heard.

The LPDC, therefore, found the respondents guilty of infamous conduct in the course of their duties as legal practitioners and breach of Rules 1, 14, 15, 16, 23 and 27 among others, of the Rules of Professional Conduct in the legal profession 2007 and punishable under section 12.

The committee, accordingly, directed the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria to strike out the names of the respondents off the Roll of Legal Practitioners, ordered the notice of the direction to be immediately brought to the attention of the respondents by service on them personally, and publish same in any edition of The PUNCH Newspaper and in the federal gazette as required by law.

The committee also ordered that copies of the direction must be served on the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), who will, in turn, take steps to notify the general council of the Bar, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, as well as those of Rivers State and Anambra State, among others.

