Ebie Holds Valentine Party, Rallies Support For Okowa

BY MAXWELL MOMAH

THE Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, has called on the people of Ika South Local Government to ensure greater support for the state Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa administration The commissioner ,who was speaking during a special Valentine’s Day celebration he organised for Ika South Local Government People’s Democratic Party (PDP) faithful, called for sustained support for Governor Okowa, emphasising that the governor is committed to the development of the local government area and the state in general.

He also lauded the role of women in nation-building, saying that women have remained pivotal instruments of peace, love and unity in the country assisting in stabilising the polity.

Ebie added that women make the home what it is, noting that a community with happy women is always a peaceful and prosperous one.

While stressing that peace remains a panacea for sustainable development, he tasked them to always sustain the peace in their homes, as it will translate to the entire society.

The commissioner promised to continue with regular interaction with the people, just as he pledged that the valentine celebration will be sustained towards promoting peace, love and oneness within the local government area.

Meanwhile, a total of 160 women, drawn from various wards across the local government area, benefited from the commissioner’s gesture of clothing materials and other gift items distributed during the well attended occasion.

Highpoint of the celebration was raffle draw for the PDP faithful where cell phones, generators sets, household items and various sums of cash were won.