Tribute To Spanner Francis Okpozo (1945-2016)

A frontline politician, elder statesman and a pillar of Opposition politics in Delta State, Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo, will be buried next weekend in his ancestral home in Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State. He died in December, 2016, after a brief illness in Benin City where he spent a longer part of his life, even after the Buhari coup facilitated his exit as the Deputy Speaker of the defunct Bendel State House of Assembly in 1983.

Until his death, he was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Board of Trustees (BOT) and had provided the moral catalyst for the APC to perform its role as an opposition party in the state. He was, however, a member of the dominant Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), on which platform he won election as a state legislator who represented the old Isoko in an era of the defunct Bendel State that the incomparable humanist and specialist surgeon, Prof. Ambrose Alli, governed on the tenets of populism.

Back in December, Senator Okpozo’s death elicited much eulogy from a number of Deltans and Nigerian compatriots who had followed the course of his life, especially his political career that spanned the 1980s to the day he breathed his last. What made it so was that he typified steadfastness and truth, two constant features that predominated the engagement of politicians of his generation.

This very fact was reflected in the posthumous tributes. Former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emanuel Uduaghan aptly captured it as he described his death as “the passage of an iconic politician who loves telling truth to power always, a man of truth, who hated oppression, and who was a constant ally in our struggle to make Niger Delta great.”

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, recalled the inimitable life of Okpozo who he described as a vocal voice in the botched Third Republican Senate. He noted that, with his death, “Delta has lost a great man whose contributions can best be described as legendary, inspirational and worthy of emulation.”

According to Okowa, “the then Senator served his country and humanity with all his God-given strength and talent. He was renowned as a consistent critic and commentator on national issues. He was also a worthy leader in the Niger Delta.”

The flag bearer of the APC in the 2015 gubernatorial election, Olorogun Tega Emerhor, referred to him as “a great nationalist, a renowned statesman in Delta State and an icon in Isoko land.” He added: “He had been a leading light and a great commander in the camp of progressives in Delta State for ages.”

Emerhor’s description captures the quintessence of Okpozo’s political odyssey. He pitched tents with political groups with avowed inclinations to altruistic politicking as identifiable with then UPN, an offshoot of the Action Group(AG), which the late legendary Chief Obafemi Awolowo used as a platform to jumpstart the ascendancy of the then Western Region in the commanding heights of Nigeria’s economy. The UPN differed from the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), then seen as conservative, largely because it favoured the perpetuation of Northern hegemony, which has had deleterious effects on national cohesion since 1980.

In retrospect, Okpozo’s membership of the defunct Bendel State House of Assembly generated benefits for his constituents in Isoko land. He singlehandedly attracted the establishment of the defunct Ozoro Polytechnic, Ozoro, approved by the Ambrose Alli administration to drive its free education policy in the old Bendel State. That singular initiative of ex-Governor Alli was the precursor of the phenomenal educational development of Delta and Edo States.

With the advent of the Third Republic, Senator Okpozo joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP). He was elected a Senator for Delta South Senatorial District and later became the Chairman, Senate Committee on Environment, but the peculiar experimentation of diarchy overwhelmed the democratic institutions until Gen. Sani Abacha kicked it out on November 17, 1993.

The testament is that Senator Okpozo led a life worthy of emulation. He played politics in a relatively selfless manner that differed from the acquisitive tendency of today’s politicians. He never equivocated on the truth, unlike many elders who wilfully bend the truth in questionable circumstances, and rather than call a spade a spade, they unabashedly describe it as a mere farm tool.

Adieu, Senator Spanner Okpozo. May your soul rest in peace.