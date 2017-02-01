THE Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah has
assured women organizations of the State government’s
partnership in a bid to move the State forward.
Mr. Ukah gave this assurance when he played host to the
Elegant Ladies Club of Asaba in his office.
The Commissioner stated that government need associations
like the Elegant Ladies Club to form an interface between
government and the people, saying that such body would be
able to relate government activities and programmes to the
communities.
He specially praised the Club for the various initiatives for
the education and welfare of the girl child, stating that there is
need to give the girl child what she needs to develop, even as he
stated that the Okowa administration is poise to rejuvenating
the State’s technical education schools to help the youths acquire
needed vocations and skills that will enable them become
self-employed and employers of labour instead of waiting for
white collar job that are not available.
Mr. Ukah also urged the Club to create awareness and sensitize
the communities of the various government programmes
which include STEP, YAGEP and GEEP aimed at creating jobs for
the teaming unemployed youths in the State which are in line
with the initiatives of the Elegant Ladies Club of Asaba.
He promised to give the club adequate publicity on the various
activities lined up for the Annual General Meeting coming
up very soon.
Earlier, the President of the Club, Mrs. Vivian Okolo thanked
the State Government for its laudable programmes and activities
to promote the welfare of the girl child in the State, even as
she solicited for financial assistance to enable the club complete
its various projects in the State.
She had in her address stated that the Club is building a Civic
Centre, along Ibusa Road, which will have a multi-purpose hall,
a multi-purpose library, a gym, a computer centre, and a skill
acquisition center to cater for the girl child.
Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of Veracity
magazine to the members of the Club by the Commissioner
for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah.
Present at the occasion include the functioning Permanent
Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Paul Osahor, the Director of Publication
and printing, Mr. Dona Obuseh, the Director of Planning
Research and Statistics, Mr. Kinglsey Olomukoro, the Director
of Administration, Mr. Frank Akpoku, the Director of Finance
and Account, Mr. Dominic Omogbesiayeh.