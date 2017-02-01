Govt Will Continue To Partner With NGO’s –Ukah

THE Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah has

assured women organizations of the State government’s

partnership in a bid to move the State forward.

Mr. Ukah gave this assurance when he played host to the

Elegant Ladies Club of Asaba in his office.

The Commissioner stated that government need associations

like the Elegant Ladies Club to form an interface between

government and the people, saying that such body would be

able to relate government activities and programmes to the

communities.

He specially praised the Club for the various initiatives for

the education and welfare of the girl child, stating that there is

need to give the girl child what she needs to develop, even as he

stated that the Okowa administration is poise to rejuvenating

the State’s technical education schools to help the youths acquire

needed vocations and skills that will enable them become

self-employed and employers of labour instead of waiting for

white collar job that are not available.

Mr. Ukah also urged the Club to create awareness and sensitize

the communities of the various government programmes

which include STEP, YAGEP and GEEP aimed at creating jobs for

the teaming unemployed youths in the State which are in line

with the initiatives of the Elegant Ladies Club of Asaba.

He promised to give the club adequate publicity on the various

activities lined up for the Annual General Meeting coming

up very soon.

Earlier, the President of the Club, Mrs. Vivian Okolo thanked

the State Government for its laudable programmes and activities

to promote the welfare of the girl child in the State, even as

she solicited for financial assistance to enable the club complete

its various projects in the State.

She had in her address stated that the Club is building a Civic

Centre, along Ibusa Road, which will have a multi-purpose hall,

a multi-purpose library, a gym, a computer centre, and a skill

acquisition center to cater for the girl child.

Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of Veracity

magazine to the members of the Club by the Commissioner

for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah.

Present at the occasion include the functioning Permanent

Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Paul Osahor, the Director of Publication

and printing, Mr. Dona Obuseh, the Director of Planning

Research and Statistics, Mr. Kinglsey Olomukoro, the Director

of Administration, Mr. Frank Akpoku, the Director of Finance

and Account, Mr. Dominic Omogbesiayeh.