THE member representing Delta
Central in the Delta State Waste
Management Board, sir Igho
Akpojotor, has said that the Delta State
Waste Management Board Law must
be fully implemented for the Private
Sector Participants (PSPs) models to
work effectively.
Sir Akpojotor made the assertion
during an enforcement exercise at
Sapele in Sapele Local Government
Area of Delta State.
Sir Akpojotor, who described
waste as any discarded material or
substance whether or not the same
can be put to any other use other
than its original use, said any person
who tosses refuse, waste or other
substance in any open public space
or place other than a refuse bin is
a sanitation offender and should be
prosecuted.
He also said any person or occupier
of premises who fails to arrange for
the regular removal or disposal of
waste from any waste bin or refuse
receptacle serving his/her premises
or any such refuse disposal charges
as the Board may from time to time
prescribe, is guilty of an offence and
shall be liable on conviction to a fine
of fifty thousand naira (N50,000) and
that in the default of payment of any
fine imposed; to imprisonment for
not more than six months in respect
of a fine.
He cited Section VI of Delta State
Waste Management Board Law
2004 that “where an authorized
officer of the Board has reasonable
ground to believe that an offence has
been committed, he may without
a warrant enter into and search
any land, building or any structure
whatsoever, in which he has reason
to believe that an offence has been
committed adding that any person
who willfully obstructs an authorized
officer in the exercise of any of the
powers conferred on him/her by this
law or fails to comply with any lawful
enquiring or requirements made by
an authorized officer in accordance
with the provision of the law commits
an offence and shall on conviction
be liable to a fine of N50,000 or to
imprisonment for one year or to
both such fine and imprisonment”,
he said.
While describing the Private Sector
Participants (PSPs) as the best model
to achieve Delta State Environment
Filth-Free, he said with the presence
of Chief Douglas Okolotu as Chairman
of the Delta State Waste Management
Board together with other board
members, the Board is determined
to achieve CLEAN DELTA where even
tooth pick will not be seen on the
ground.
Sir Akpojotor admonished the
people of Sapele to imbibe good
sanitary culture, patronize the PSPs in
their zones, stop the growth of illegal
dumpsites in their surroundings as
these he said, were the only ways the
people will not incure the wrath of
the law.