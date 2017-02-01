Why Delta Waste Management Board Law Must Be Fully Implemented –Akpojotor

THE member representing Delta

Central in the Delta State Waste

Management Board, sir Igho

Akpojotor, has said that the Delta State

Waste Management Board Law must

be fully implemented for the Private

Sector Participants (PSPs) models to

work effectively.

Sir Akpojotor made the assertion

during an enforcement exercise at

Sapele in Sapele Local Government

Area of Delta State.

Sir Akpojotor, who described

waste as any discarded material or

substance whether or not the same

can be put to any other use other

than its original use, said any person

who tosses refuse, waste or other

substance in any open public space

or place other than a refuse bin is

a sanitation offender and should be

prosecuted.

He also said any person or occupier

of premises who fails to arrange for

the regular removal or disposal of

waste from any waste bin or refuse

receptacle serving his/her premises

or any such refuse disposal charges

as the Board may from time to time

prescribe, is guilty of an offence and

shall be liable on conviction to a fine

of fifty thousand naira (N50,000) and

that in the default of payment of any

fine imposed; to imprisonment for

not more than six months in respect

of a fine.

He cited Section VI of Delta State

Waste Management Board Law

2004 that “where an authorized

officer of the Board has reasonable

ground to believe that an offence has

been committed, he may without

a warrant enter into and search

any land, building or any structure

whatsoever, in which he has reason

to believe that an offence has been

committed adding that any person

who willfully obstructs an authorized

officer in the exercise of any of the

powers conferred on him/her by this

law or fails to comply with any lawful

enquiring or requirements made by

an authorized officer in accordance

with the provision of the law commits

an offence and shall on conviction

be liable to a fine of N50,000 or to

imprisonment for one year or to

both such fine and imprisonment”,

he said.

While describing the Private Sector

Participants (PSPs) as the best model

to achieve Delta State Environment

Filth-Free, he said with the presence

of Chief Douglas Okolotu as Chairman

of the Delta State Waste Management

Board together with other board

members, the Board is determined

to achieve CLEAN DELTA where even

tooth pick will not be seen on the

ground.

Sir Akpojotor admonished the

people of Sapele to imbibe good

sanitary culture, patronize the PSPs in

their zones, stop the growth of illegal

dumpsites in their surroundings as

these he said, were the only ways the

people will not incure the wrath of

the law.