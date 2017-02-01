Awomakpa To Christians: Don’t Stand Aloof, Be Involved In Politics

CHARLES EMENI CHRISTIANS have been urged to be actively involved

in politics in order to better the society.

Giving the advice at Ogharafe, during the

thanksgiving service, organised by the Oghara community

at First Baptist Church, in honour of former Governor

of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, South-South chairman,

Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Archbishop

Goddowell Awomakpa said, Christian’s cannot stand

aloof and watch unbelievers manage the affairs of this

great nation.

He, therefore, said, the Church needs politicians to

liberate the land, adding that it was not enough for

Christians to pray for our leaders, they need to actively

take part in politics.

He said Chief Ibori was a good example of a Christian

politician who has not only excelled in his political career

but has been able to unite the church and government;

hence the church itself is married to him.

In Urhobo land, he said only two people have

successfully made impact in the pinnacle of politics. They

are Olorogun Michael Ibru and Chief James Ibori and since

Ibori was sold out by his enemies, in the way Joseph was

sold out in the Bible, the Urhobo people have not been

able to get to where they are supposed to be.

He, however, expressed happiness that, Chief Ibori is

a great Urhobo man and leader but that he should find

solace in the fact that great people always had trouble

and at the end of the day, they become greater.

“Jesus was a great man but he was rejected by his

people, Jacob was a great man but he had no child of

his own until he got to a very good old age. Joseph was

sold out by his own brothers but they could not kill his

dream. So also no one can kill the dream and destiny of

Chief James Ibori,” he said.

Recalling that Jesus, in his agony said, “Don’t cry for

me,” Bishop Awomakpa said, this was necessary in the

case of Chief Obori because man, by nature is wicked

and the tears in his eyes is difficult from the sound of

his heart.