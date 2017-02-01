CHARLES EMENI CHRISTIANS have been urged to be actively involved
in politics in order to better the society.
Giving the advice at Ogharafe, during the
thanksgiving service, organised by the Oghara community
at First Baptist Church, in honour of former Governor
of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, South-South chairman,
Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Archbishop
Goddowell Awomakpa said, Christian’s cannot stand
aloof and watch unbelievers manage the affairs of this
great nation.
He, therefore, said, the Church needs politicians to
liberate the land, adding that it was not enough for
Christians to pray for our leaders, they need to actively
take part in politics.
He said Chief Ibori was a good example of a Christian
politician who has not only excelled in his political career
but has been able to unite the church and government;
hence the church itself is married to him.
In Urhobo land, he said only two people have
successfully made impact in the pinnacle of politics. They
are Olorogun Michael Ibru and Chief James Ibori and since
Ibori was sold out by his enemies, in the way Joseph was
sold out in the Bible, the Urhobo people have not been
able to get to where they are supposed to be.
He, however, expressed happiness that, Chief Ibori is
a great Urhobo man and leader but that he should find
solace in the fact that great people always had trouble
and at the end of the day, they become greater.
“Jesus was a great man but he was rejected by his
people, Jacob was a great man but he had no child of
his own until he got to a very good old age. Joseph was
sold out by his own brothers but they could not kill his
dream. So also no one can kill the dream and destiny of
Chief James Ibori,” he said.
Recalling that Jesus, in his agony said, “Don’t cry for
me,” Bishop Awomakpa said, this was necessary in the
case of Chief Obori because man, by nature is wicked
and the tears in his eyes is difficult from the sound of
his heart.