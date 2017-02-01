I Will Continue To Defend Okowa’s Administration –Fukekeme

Polytechnic, Ozoro, Rt. Hon. Fukekeme Solomon,

has said that he would continue to defend and work

for the continued success of the Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi

Okowa’s administration.

Fukekeme Solomon who is a former Deputy Speaker

of the Delta State Hous,e of Assembly, spoke while playing

host to the Director-General of Team SMART for Okowa,

Hon. Sunny Orishedere who led members of the team

on a courtesy visit to his office on February, 11 2017, at

Asaba, Delta State.

He said that the State Governor has exhibited unprecedented

level of maturity and prudence in the

management of the resources of the state, adding that

he defended the mandate given to Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi

Okowa by the entire people of the State when he functioned

as the PDP agent in the last general elections in

the state, even as he vowed to continue to defend the

Governor and the PDP.

According to him, ‘I am obligated and under compulsion

by my passions for the man Okowa to defend the

programmes, the processes and the obvious successes

of Okowa’s administration, within a short period of one

-and-a- half year, he has proved himself to be charismatic

leader in good governance. Just like others have taken

their eight years, he is entitled to finish his first and

second terms and as far as I am concerned, it is a settled

matter.’ Fukekeme commended the leadership of Team

SMART for Okowa for their efforts towards effective

grassroots communication of the programmes and activities

of the present administration in the state, affirming

that the critical role of effective communication with the

people on the policies and actions of government could

not be overemphasized, he said.