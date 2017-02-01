VGODBLESS NIKATENE THE Chairman, Governing Board Council, Delta State
Polytechnic, Ozoro, Rt. Hon. Fukekeme Solomon,
has said that he would continue to defend and work
for the continued success of the Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi
Okowa’s administration.
Fukekeme Solomon who is a former Deputy Speaker
of the Delta State Hous,e of Assembly, spoke while playing
host to the Director-General of Team SMART for Okowa,
Hon. Sunny Orishedere who led members of the team
on a courtesy visit to his office on February, 11 2017, at
Asaba, Delta State.
He said that the State Governor has exhibited unprecedented
level of maturity and prudence in the
management of the resources of the state, adding that
he defended the mandate given to Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi
Okowa by the entire people of the State when he functioned
as the PDP agent in the last general elections in
the state, even as he vowed to continue to defend the
Governor and the PDP.
According to him, ‘I am obligated and under compulsion
by my passions for the man Okowa to defend the
programmes, the processes and the obvious successes
of Okowa’s administration, within a short period of one
-and-a- half year, he has proved himself to be charismatic
leader in good governance. Just like others have taken
their eight years, he is entitled to finish his first and
second terms and as far as I am concerned, it is a settled
matter.’ Fukekeme commended the leadership of Team
SMART for Okowa for their efforts towards effective
grassroots communication of the programmes and activities
of the present administration in the state, affirming
that the critical role of effective communication with the
people on the policies and actions of government could
not be overemphasized, he said.