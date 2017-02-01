BY ANDY AKENI/ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE AS part of plans to nip in the bud the
nomadic herdsmen insurgence that
currently tops national discourse,
the Delta State House of Assembly, has
reaffirmed its commitment to securing
lives and property of the people through
making viable laws.
The lawmakers revealed that one of
such platforms to secure the lives and
property of Deltans was through the
initiation of the bill to provide for the
Control of Nomadic Cattle Rearing in
Delta State, to establish the Delta State
Advisory Council on Grazing, to repeal
the Control of Movement of Animals
Law 2000 and other matters connected
thereto.
The members of the House Committee
on Agriculture, led by the Chairman,
Hon. Evance Ivwurie, during a public
hearing for the bill at the Labour House,
Asaba, hinted that the business of cattle
herdsmen had become a nationally
sensitive issue in most contemporary
times.
According to him, it was no longer
news that the issue had been a major
security challenge to both lives and
property, hence the State Assembly took
the bull by the horn to marshal out the
robust bill to curtail the excesses.
Other members of the committee
including, Hon Rueben Izeze, Hon. Daniel
Mayuku, Hon. Samuel Mariere and
Hon Emeka Nwaobi, explained that the
bill does not only seek to regulate the
activities of nomadic herdsmen, but to
protect the genuine herdsmen in Delta
State.
They said that the philosophy behind
the bill was basically of the doctrine of
necessity, following the wanton disregard
for the lives and property of Deltans
by some unscrupulous members of the
society.
“The bill seeks to protect host
communities against the excess of vice
and to cushion society against the virus
of neo-terrorism in the guise of nomadic
cattle rearing,” they added.
The public hearing which attracted
delegations from the various quarters of
the state had in attendance, a retinue of
traditional rulers including, the Ovie of
Oghara, HRM Noble Eshemitan Ovie of
Umiaghwa-Abraka, HRM Lucky Ararile
among others.
Also in attendance were representatives
of the Christian Association of Nigeria
(CAN), Muslim Lawyers Association of
Nigeria, Urhobo Progressive Union.
While many of the delegates decried
the hardship and terror unleashed on
their people by the activities of the
herdsmen and called on the government
to effective quench the heat, other
protested that land should not be given
to the herdsmen at all but should be
expelled from the state instead.
Meanwhile a group, known as Forum
of Concerned Deltans Thursday in their
large numbers protested to the Delta
State House of Assembly and Nigerian
Labour Congress (NLC) secretariat in
Asaba, the venue of the hearing of the
Cattle Rearing Control Bill to protest
against the hearing and passage of the
proposed bill.
The members of the group that cut
across the three senatorial districts in
the state were carrying placards with
different messages, all saying no to the
passage of the bill.
Speaking to newsmen, the leader of
the group, Barr Uche Odum Chibuogwu,
said the bill will trigger more crises in
the country.
According to him “you see, we don’t
want the bill, Nomadic cattle rearing
is a private and personal business, and
moreover, we don’t have lands again
for our people to farm, passing the bill
will trigger more crisis in the state and
country at large”
Also speaking, Chairman Cattle Dealers
in Delta State, Alhaji Musa Adamu Shuwa,
they need peace and that they will
support the bill if it will bring the needed
peace.
He called on government to look at
the bill very well to avoid problems later
in the future, adding that Delta State is
like home to them and they will not like
anything that will cause more trouble