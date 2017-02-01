Herdsmen Menace: No Going Back On Security Of Lives, Property, Assembly Assures Deltans

BY ANDY AKENI/ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE AS part of plans to nip in the bud the

nomadic herdsmen insurgence that

currently tops national discourse,

the Delta State House of Assembly, has

reaffirmed its commitment to securing

lives and property of the people through

making viable laws.

The lawmakers revealed that one of

such platforms to secure the lives and

property of Deltans was through the

initiation of the bill to provide for the

Control of Nomadic Cattle Rearing in

Delta State, to establish the Delta State

Advisory Council on Grazing, to repeal

the Control of Movement of Animals

Law 2000 and other matters connected

thereto.

The members of the House Committee

on Agriculture, led by the Chairman,

Hon. Evance Ivwurie, during a public

hearing for the bill at the Labour House,

Asaba, hinted that the business of cattle

herdsmen had become a nationally

sensitive issue in most contemporary

times.

According to him, it was no longer

news that the issue had been a major

security challenge to both lives and

property, hence the State Assembly took

the bull by the horn to marshal out the

robust bill to curtail the excesses.

Other members of the committee

including, Hon Rueben Izeze, Hon. Daniel

Mayuku, Hon. Samuel Mariere and

Hon Emeka Nwaobi, explained that the

bill does not only seek to regulate the

activities of nomadic herdsmen, but to

protect the genuine herdsmen in Delta

State.

They said that the philosophy behind

the bill was basically of the doctrine of

necessity, following the wanton disregard

for the lives and property of Deltans

by some unscrupulous members of the

society.

“The bill seeks to protect host

communities against the excess of vice

and to cushion society against the virus

of neo-terrorism in the guise of nomadic

cattle rearing,” they added.

The public hearing which attracted

delegations from the various quarters of

the state had in attendance, a retinue of

traditional rulers including, the Ovie of

Oghara, HRM Noble Eshemitan Ovie of

Umiaghwa-Abraka, HRM Lucky Ararile

among others.

Also in attendance were representatives

of the Christian Association of Nigeria

(CAN), Muslim Lawyers Association of

Nigeria, Urhobo Progressive Union.

While many of the delegates decried

the hardship and terror unleashed on

their people by the activities of the

herdsmen and called on the government

to effective quench the heat, other

protested that land should not be given

to the herdsmen at all but should be

expelled from the state instead.

Meanwhile a group, known as Forum

of Concerned Deltans Thursday in their

large numbers protested to the Delta

State House of Assembly and Nigerian

Labour Congress (NLC) secretariat in

Asaba, the venue of the hearing of the

Cattle Rearing Control Bill to protest

against the hearing and passage of the

proposed bill.

The members of the group that cut

across the three senatorial districts in

the state were carrying placards with

different messages, all saying no to the

passage of the bill.

Speaking to newsmen, the leader of

the group, Barr Uche Odum Chibuogwu,

said the bill will trigger more crises in

the country.

According to him “you see, we don’t

want the bill, Nomadic cattle rearing

is a private and personal business, and

moreover, we don’t have lands again

for our people to farm, passing the bill

will trigger more crisis in the state and

country at large”

Also speaking, Chairman Cattle Dealers

in Delta State, Alhaji Musa Adamu Shuwa,

they need peace and that they will

support the bill if it will bring the needed

peace.

He called on government to look at

the bill very well to avoid problems later

in the future, adding that Delta State is

like home to them and they will not like

anything that will cause more trouble