N145 Billion Questionable Items in FG’s 2017 Budget

The fear emanating from last week’s report of the inclusion of over 276 items from 55 agencies of the Federal Government, totalling N145 billion in the 2017 budget, should not be dismissed with a wave of the hand; rather, its implications for the budgetting process and implementation must be tackled holistically. The frightening aspect is that the controversial items, which are estimated at nearly half of the $1 billion Eurobond proceeds, appeared in the forms of duplications, repetitions and inexplicable headings in the budget for the current year.

The basis for concerns is that these alleged insertions may have become a yearly ritual that paves way for the outright diversion or misappropriation of scarce resources needed to critical challenges. It is disconcerting because just a year ago, budget-padding became a new lexicon which referred to the alleged insertions of projects running into billions of naira by the leadership of the House of Representatives. Not a few hairs were raised by the development in its wake, which nearly damaged what was left of the image of the lower chamber of Nigeria’s bi-camera legislature.

Among the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) fingered in this year’s proposals are the Budget and National Planning Works, Power & Housing State House Headquarters Health Water Resources and Transport leading the pack. Others include the hajj Commission, Education; Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

What makes the development lamentable is that the monetary sum of the questionable items almost equals half of the aforementioned Eurobond secured to finance the budget. It then presupposes that if such items are left intact, the expected budget performance will remain elusive, while the country would have committed future generations into debt that benefitted few individuals who diverted the funds into their private pockets.

Even if such a thing happens, it will not be strange, however. Nigeria has had the unpleasant experiences of borrowed funds being remorselessly diverted, or unabashedly stolen by government officials. It explains why much of the loans our country accessed from the Bretton Wood institutions between the 1980s and 1990s hardly made impact on the lives of the citizenry who bore the brunt of the conditionalities. Sometime in 2006 thereabout, the Olusegun Obasanjo administration paid a whopping $12 billion to disentangle Nigeria from the albatross of the Paris Club.

Without doubt, the idea of duplicating items in a budget to financially empower a few persons at the expense of the citizenry is wicked and unpatriotic. Even at the best of economic times, the larcenous inclination of public officials is condemnable, let alone the present-day ravaging economic recession, which has made life miserable for over two-thirds of the populace, now mired in an almost irreversible poverty.

This is why development experts are unanimous that borrowing without articulating the objectives will worsen the nation’s woes. It is on this basis that Dr. Olalekan Obademi of the Faculty of Business Administration, University of Lagos, challenged the to examine to reverse the trend and examine all items in order to arrive at the economic justification.

In a similar vein, Dr. Uzochukwu Amakom of the Institute for Development Studies, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, said inter alia: “I have always been sceptical about borrowing. Not that it is bad, but the crowding out effect on the private sector and mostly, the implementation. …As you know, a budget like this is dead on arrival because it has been the bane of development in this country”.

In the view of the Lead Director of the Centre For Social Justice, Eze Onyekpere, this period of economic uncertainty, the federal budget, along with policy instruments, is supposed to provide a guide to take Nigeria out of the economic quagmire, hence his lamentation: “The budget estimates are not anchored on any discernible policy plank. Every ministry, department and agency seems to be budgeting like business as usual. High-level policy documents are not resonating through the budget estimates…”

From the foregoing, two things are imperative in our considered opinion. First, the National Assembly should examine and tinker with the budget. This will facilitate the removal of duplications and frivolities such as the repetitive requisitions of computer sets and accessories, purchase of new vehicles and the unjustified increase of overheads. Two, the Eurobond should be tied to specific projects that would generate tangible benefits.

Of course, reworking the budget is a sina qua non for making ordinary Nigerians its foremost beneficiaries. It should be pro-poor and seek ways to address the economic mess, create an enabling environment for production and service delivery, reduce inequality and increase national wealth.

Time has come for Nigeria to do away with the unenviable duplications, insertions and repetitions that attend the annual budgetary process in order to free up funds for projects that would effectively address the age-long poverty and misery in our country. Now is the time, not tomorrow!