Govt Orders Equity In Micro Credit Loans Disbursements

BY ANDREW IKEHI

WORRIED by the deluge of complaints and protests arising from alleged disparities

in the disbursement of micro credit loans across the different local government councils, the Delta State government has banned such disparities

where it existed.

The state government has directed that henceforth, there should be an uncompromised equilibrium in the distribution and disbursement of such loans across the various local government councils, the Executive Secretary, Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency ( DSMSMEDA), Mrs. Shimite Bello has disclosed.

Addressing residents of Warri North Local Government Area in Koko at a town hall meeting in the area, the DSMSMEDA boss while assuring that the “ Prosperity For All Deltans “ initiative

of the state Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa is for all Deltans and not sectional, hinted that all the identified causes for the hitherto disparity

in the disbursement of micro credit loans have been addressed.

Bello, while saying that some of the disparities were occasioned by the difficult and challenging terrains in accessing some of the communities and local governments, following the near absence of banking institutions in such areas, however, told journalists

during a post meeting interview that the issue has since been addressed

as the agency, in partnership with Sterling Bank Plc has instituted what she called “agency banking.”

“We have been disbursing loans in this local government. Some of the communities and areas that have not received are those areas where we have issues with banking. To address that, we now came up with agency banking where the banks can now reach them in their various areas, irrespective

of the challenge and, terrain and we are doing that in collaboration with Sterling Bank Plc.”

In his address, the Council Chairman, Chief Francis Maku Eyituyow who was represented by the Supervisor for Environment, Mr. Jolomi Eskilegiwa commended the state Governor, Senator

(Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa for his vision of ensuring prosperity across every nook and cranny of the state, which he described as laudable and praise worthy, assuring of sustained support from the people of Warri North.