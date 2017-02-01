Winners Of The Pointer Proverb Competition Get Cash Prizes

BY JOSHUA ERUBAMI

TWO contestants in the last regular sales promotion programme of the Delta Printing and Publishing Company Limited (DPPCL), publishers of The Pointer newspaper titles have been presented cash prizes and certificates for emerging victorious in the proverbs interpretation competition that held between October 1 and October 31, 2015.

The winners are Mr. Tony Fectom Ighoshemusua, an author and Mr. Amede Festus (Jnr.), a student of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka. They were both rewarded for correctly interpreting two proverbs: “No one feeds with the 10 fingers at the same time” (which means no one owns the monopoly of life) and “No one wants to do the job of a wall clock” (which simply means no one wants to work without a reward in view).

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held in Asaba on Tuesday, the Assistant General Manager (Sales) of DPPCL, Mr. Fadola Joseph explained that the competition was inititated as part of the company’s social responsi bility of encouraging the preservation and continuous usage of proverbs.

According to Joseph, the right application of proverbs brings out the deeper and true meaning of expressions used in every language, alluding to Chinua Achebe’s submission that “proverbs is the oil with which words are eaten.”

He disclosed that the organisers of the contest received about 2,000 entries, out of which only 978 contestants got either of the questions right, while only two winners emerged at the end of the analysis done by a team of experts in proverbs interpretation. He urged the general public to imbibe the reading culture and also patronise the copies of The Pointer newspaper.

In a remark, the General Manager of the Company, Mr. Gabriel Iwobi congratulated the winners for consistently patronising the company’s products and also commended the organisers of the programme for successfully keeping faith with their promise, despite a near two-year long interlude.

Represented by the Editor-In-Chief (Ag.), Mr. Monday Uwagwu, Iwobi regretted the festering social phenomenon in which the culture of studying is drastically dwindling due to the skewed perception of education as a means of certifcate acquisition rather than obtaining requisite skills that broaden one’s rational reasoning potentials.

He admitted that although the receding economy has made it much difficult for the average Nigerian to purchase copies of newspapers, people must ensure to prioritise hard work and knowledge acquisition, noting that “if you must eat food to keep yourself alive, you must also ensure to acquire knowledge which is power.”

On her part, the head of the company’s marketing department, Mrs. Faith Obiodiaka commended the courage, will and determination of the winners in ensuring they were successful at the end of the contest, urging them to extend similar zeal and determination to all their life endeavours.

Responding, Ighoshemusua, who claimed to have been reading The Pointer newspaper since its inception, appreciated the management of DPPCL for initiating the contest which, he said, availed him the opportunity of winning a public prize. He urged the company to continue with the competition and also introduce new ones, advising Nigerians to imbibe the culture of acquiring diverse knowledge through consistent reading.