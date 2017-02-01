Repositioning PDP

RECENTLY, the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, expressed optimism that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would soon bounce back to the status of the ruling party, if only the needful is done. The ex-president reaffirmed his belief that the party has all that is needed to bounce back to reckoning.

We totally agree with Dr. Jonathan that bringing PDP back into the pride of place as the ruling party is not insurmountable.The party, indeed, has all the men, materials and the pedigree to shore up its current political fortunes.

But beyond mere optimism, there should be a template for putting such wishes into reality. For instance, the current leadership tussle and plethora of litigations by various factions of the party needs to be properly addressed with a view to finding a permanent solution.

This becomes more imperative, considering that the recent judgment of the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt Rivers State, that declared Modu Sheriff as the party’s National Chairman appears not to have ended the tussle as many still expressed unwillingness to work with Sheriff.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Ayodele Fayose, for example, minced no words in rejecting the decision of the Court of Appeal as he made it clear that that the party will not hesitate to head to the Supreme Court to challenge the judgment.

We applaud the resolve of the party to ventilating grievances through the courts, rather than resorting to self-help. This a further demonstration of the maturity and crisis management capacity of the party. It shows the commitment of PDP to democratic norms and values as well as the respect for the rule of law in resolving differences.

Be that as it may, we believe that dialogue remains inexorably invaluable in ultimately resolving the question of who controls the one-time largest party in Africa. Courts can only bring justice where there is bound to be a winner and a loser but dialogue, on the other hand, has the potentials of translating into a win-win situation where there is indeed no victor, no vanquished.

Indeed, it is time honoured and axiomatic that the resolution arrived at a round table conference, more often than not, brings lasting and sustainable solutions to differences in the affairs of individuals, groups and the society at large

After the first and second world wars, for instance, the peace that later followed was not essentially as a result of fire power of the most militarily-endowed, but traceable to the various accords reached at round table conferences by the representatives of various nations after the battles and their collective resolve to fashion out a template for amicably resolving differences, rather than calling military showmanship.

As a matter of fact. the United Nations (UN) and its various crisis management apurtenances that have become veritable today in ensuring global peace are products of such efforts. The PDP can also adopt similar tactics.

Elders of the party who laboured vigorously to entrench the culture of mutual trust, respect for due process, diligence and excellence should not allow such efforts to be in vain. They should rise up and intervene to put an end to the problem.

We believe that the party must have learnt a lot of lessons due to inadvertence and other omissions and commissions, particularly during and after the last general elections. We equally believe that the chasm triggered by the centrifugal and centripetal forces following some acts and omissions within that period should not be allowed to deepen to an unmanageable situation.

There must be an end to the disagreement and the best way to do this to collectively resolve to uphold the dreams and philosophy of the founding fathers which revolve around undiluted patriotism, selfless service, respect for internal democracy and strong belief and commitment to resolving internal crisis without opening the gates to moles or foes masquerading as party faithful or leaders.

Whoever wins at the apex court, the truth remains that until the vast majority decide to rally round the leader, not much can be achieved in repositioning the party. Now that the next general poll is less than two years away, PDP faithful should work harmoniously to harness the tremendous human and material resources within it’s fold, rather than engaging in in hair splitting rivalry over the party leadership