Biafra: Security Agents Killed 150 Protesters –Amnesty International

Amnesty International says at least 150 pro-Biafra protesters have been killed by security operatives in the South-Eastern part of the country.

In a report released yesterday, the human rights body said many protesters were still being held incommunicado.

“In South-East Nigeria, security forces, led by the military, embarked on a chilling campaign of arbitrary arrests, extra-judicial executions and enforced disappearances,” the report read.

“Many individuals are still being detained incommunicado, while state security agents have killed at least 150 peaceful pro-Biafra protesters.”

Amnesty International also said there appears to be an attempt to suffocate freedom of expression, saying at least 10 journalists and bloggers have been arrested in recent times.

“The past year has also seen a disturbing rise in arrests and intimidation of media professionals and activists in Nigeria,” the report read.

“At least ten journalists and bloggers were arrested in 2016, some for alleged connections to Boko Haram.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters has described a recent report by the Amnesty International, alleging death of 240 people, including babies, in Borno and 177 pro- Biafran agitators as yet “another spurious fabrications’’.

Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar, the Acting Director, Defence Information, said yesterday in Abuja that the report was aimed at tarnishing “the good image of the Nigerian military’’.

Abubakar rejected the reports in its entirety and appealed to Nigerians to disregard it and discountenance its contents as they were meant to paint Nigeria in bad light.

“Without mincing words, the allegations contained in the said report are not only inconceivable but has no place in the Nigerian military.

“The report is rather contrived lies orchestrated to blackmail and ridicule the Nigerian Armed Forces which the Amnesty International has unsuccessfully tried to do in the past,’’ he said.

Abubakar said it was on record that the organisation embarked on such series of false allegations against the military and sister agencies since inception of military action against terrorists in the North-East.

“Amnesty International would only encourage activities of non-state actors who take up arms against the state, killing, maiming and destroying public property but would always accuse security forces who are sacrificing everything to restore peace and normalcy,’’ he said.

Abubakar said that the military welcome constructive criticism of individuals, groups or even international organisations, including Amnesty International.

He, however, said that it would not “fall for, nor accept the deliberate falsehood that has no bearing with the fact or reality on ground’’.

“The truth is that the Nigerian military has always been open in its operations and do not hide its activities from the probing eye of the public.

“Amnesty International chose to bandy fabricated reports and concocted stories ,instead of seeking clarifications from the relevant authorities. (NAN)