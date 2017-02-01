KIDNAPPING: Delta Creates Six Special Courts

By FIDELIS EGUGBO

TO ensure speedy trial of kidnappers, six special courts have been created in Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has disclosed.

Governor Okowa made the disclosure yesterday when the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 5, Mr Adamu Abubakar, paid him a familiarization visit in Asaba.

According to the governor, “we are aware that, all over the country today, the issue of kidnapping is becoming a challenge; there is no doubt that, in this state, we are tackling the challenge.”

“A lot of kidnappers have been arrested and I have been informed that six special courts have been created by the Chief Judge to try kidnappers who have been arrested,” he said, adding, “such was done to ensure a speedy trial because, we have a robust law to deal with issues that concern kidnapping and those who assists them.”

On the issue of herdsmen’s menace, Governor Okowa observed that it was a national challenge that required a national solution, noting that the Police were doing a lot in checking criminal activities in the state.While assuring that his administration would continue to support the Police and other security agencies in the state, Governor Okowa reiterated, “for effective check on criminal activities, it is important for the government to have good relationship with the Police which we are doing.”He also, used the occasion to state that his administration was on the verge to proffer lasting solution to the Ogbe-Ijaw/Aladja communal crisis that has lasted for years.

The AIG who, was accompanied by top Police officers, told the governor that he was on familiarization tour of the state, observing that Governor Okowa’s reputation of assisting the police to carry out its functions was legendary.

He, however, appealed for structures to be erected for the Police at the buffer zone in the Aladja/Ogbe-Ijaw communities to ensure that the area is secured.