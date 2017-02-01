Okpozor Consistent Critic -Igbuya

BY ITIVEH EKPOKPOBE

THE Delta and Edo State Houses of Assembly have held a valedictory session in honour of a former Deputy Speaker of the defunct Bendel State House of Assembly, Senator Francis Spanner Okpozo.

The valedictory session, which held at the Delta State House of Assembly chamber, was jointly presided over by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Monday Igbuya and his Edo State counterpart, Hon. Justin Okonoboh.

The valedictory session in honour of Senator Francis Spanner Okpozo attracted dignitaries, including some former Speakers and lawmakers of the state House of Assembly, party stalwarts, family members and friends.

To commence the valedictory session, the Majority Leader, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Tim Owhefere, moved a motion for the House to suspend Rules 70 and 137 of the Standing Orders of the House to enable it admit visitors into the main chamber to participate only in the file past in honour of Senator Francis Spanner.

The motion, which was seconded by the Minority Leader, Hon. Festus Okoh, was adopted by the House.

At exactly 11.58am, the casket bearing the remains of Senator Francis Okpozo was brought into the main chamber of the House, and thereafter, the sanctity of the House was restored in order to commence the business of the day.

In his valedictory address, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Monday Igbuya ,described late Senator Okpozo as a consummate politician and consistent critic, whose aim was for the development of the defunct Bendel and Delta states.

Igbuya noted that the late Senator Okpozo presided over the bill that created the then Bendel State University,, now Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, and the defunct Ozoro Polytechnic.

While stressing that the younger generation had a lot to learn from the late Okpozo, Hon. Igbuya said he fought for the development of Isoko land. The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Justin Okonoboh, said late Senator Okpozo will be remembered for his development strides in the Bendel State House of Assembly.

He said Edo State would not forget the good deeds of late Senator Okpozo in law-making, stressing that his role in the establishment of the Bendel State University, Ekpoma, would not be forgotten in a hurry.

Some former speakers of the state House of Assembly, including the pioneer Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Okoro, Rt. Hon. JFK Omatsone and Rt. Hon. Martins Okonta, who spoke, paid glowing tributes to the late Senator Francis Okpozo.

They said he lived an enviable life worthy of emulation, stressing that, as a Senator in the Second Republic where he served as Chairman, Senate Committee on Environment, his voice was regularly heard.

Some lawmakers, including the Majority Leader, Hon.Tim Owhefere, who represents Isoko North Constituency; the Deputy Majority Leader Hon. Oboro Preyor; Hon. Evance Ivwurie, Hon. Tonye Timi and the member representing Esan West in the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Monday Ehighalua, said the late Senator Okpozo lived a life of impact, describing him as a fountain of political wisdom, whose legacies would live for a long time.

They noted that he was an outstanding legislator in the defunct Bendel State House of Assembly and the National Assembly, adding that the younger generation of politicians had a lot to learn from his political lifestyle.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya led other legislators to file past and bow before the late Senator Francis Okpozo.

The joint session was adjourned sine die.