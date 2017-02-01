Dr. Ezeibe’s ‘Cure’ For HIV/AIDS

ONE of the major threats to global public health today is the ravaging menace of the Human Immuno Deficidncy Virus (HIV/AIDS) which has claimed and is still claiming millions of lives in various parts of the world, despite frantic efforts by scientists to find a cure to the affliction.

According to the Health Minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole, not less than three million Nigerians are today infected with the disease, while many have lost their lives to the scourge.

A breakthrough with respect to finding a cure to the disease will therefore, not only elicit joy, but full encouragement from government and global health authorities. Unfortunately, in Nigeria, the road to getting close to such a breakthrough appears not only to be too undulating but bumpy and almost inaccessible.

It is, therefore, no surprise that the recent announcement by the Vice -Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Prof. Francis Otunta, that a virologist in the institution, Dr. Maduike Ezeibe, has, after years of research, found a cure to HIV/AIDS, rather than raising the hope of the people, has stirred controversy from the health sector.

The first salvo came from the Minister of Health, Prof. Adewole, who, not only expressed doubt but accused Dr. Maduike of circumventing some procedural approach, particularly in testing the Synthetic Aluminium Magnesium Silicate-based drug.

While saying that committees of experts from the National Institute for Medical Research and the College of Medicine, Ibadan, have been set up to verify the claim, the minister was full of scepticism about the efforts of the virologist.

While we appreciate the concern of the Federal Government for due process and global best practice in the efforts towards finding a permanent solution to the dreaded scourge, we are, however, not comfortable with the haste at which the minister almost dismissed the new claim.

We are of the view that since the minister has set up committees to test the veracity of the claim, he should have waited for the results before hitting hard on it. We firmly believe that whatever is his opinion on this should not be pre-emptive but should rather flow from scientific and empirical analysis and conclusions on the claim.

What happens if the claim turns out to be correct and effective, especially against the backdrop that the claim has been published in a foreign medical journal and is yet to be controverted? We are disturbed because this is not the first time such efforts are dismissed almost with a wave of the hand.

For instance, Dr. Jeremiah Abalaka, some time ago, made a similar claim which was shot down and dismissed as unfounded. The Federal Government and some international agencies warned citizens not to patronise Dr. Abalaka and his vaccine. But after a legal battle, a Federal High Court ruled that he has right to administer his vaccine to whoever willingly avail himself of the services.

These rather hasty conclusions do not encourage research, hard work, patriotism and ingenuity.

The committees should, therefore, be encouraged present their findings before writing off the claim if the need arises. We indeed commend the efforts of the latest researcher in trying to find a cure for the dreaded syndrome and can only reasonably reprimand him if verification proves anything to the contrary.