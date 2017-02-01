Upgrade COE, Agbor, To Full Fledged University, Ojougboh Appeals To Okowa

A legal practitioner based in Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, Barr. Kingsley Ojougboh has appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to upgrade the College of Education (COE), Agbor to a full fledged university.

Ojougboh, who made the appeal in a statement made available to The Pointer, said that the state government should take the necessary legal steps that would eventually lead to the upgrade of the college where relevant faculties would be established.

According to him, it has become expediently necessary to make the appeal and for the state government to accede to the request because the National Certificate of Education (NCE) awarded by the college is fast losing its relevance as acceptable qualification for teachers.

Consequently, he said, the demand for admission into the institution’s NCE programme has been dwindling in recent times, as prospective students now prefer the universities and polytechnics.

“It will be recalled that the college established 38 years ago, was primarily meant to produce NCE graduates as teaching staff for the numerous secondary schools approved by the Prof. Ambrose Alli led administration in the defunct Bendel State and this objective has since been achieved.

“I wish to state further that the college has not undergone any noticeable transformation from its status apart from the production of Bachelor of Education graduates in affiliation with Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka. Also, the college has pre-nursery, nursery and secondary schools which are major requirements for the approval of universities,” he added.

While recalling that DELSU, Abraka and Oleh campuses were once Teachers’ Training Colleges, Ojougboh noted that the Anwai Campus of the university started as a Rural Training Centre (RTC) before it later transformed into College of Agriculture, adding that the College of Education, Ekiadolor established the same time with the COE, Agbor, has now become Tayo Akpata University of Education.

Speaking further, the legal expert said, “as far back as 1983, the two-time governor of the defunct Bendel State, Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia had approved the College of Education, Agbor as one of the campuses of the defunct Bendel State University.”

Supporting his appeal for the conversion of the college to a full-fledged university with valid claim, Ojougboh said “as at the last count in 2016, COE, Agbor, had 72 doctorate degree holders as lecturers,” adding that it has, therefore, become necessary to upgrade the college to a university in order to adequately utilise the abundant human and material resources, as well as the vast expanse of land in the college, in line with the SMART Agenda of the Senator Okowa led administration in the state.