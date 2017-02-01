Upgrading COE, Agbor To A University Of Education

By Obi Chiejile

THERE are glaring indications, indexes and parameters that bear necessitating the relevance in the urgent call for the change of the profile and nomenclature of the College of Education, Agbor in the education industry. The college located in a serene and academic friendly environment in Agbor, the administrative headquarters of Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State started in 1980, some 37 years ago. It was contemporaneous with Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma in Edo State.

The rising profile of the college became so adhesively Osmotic that it did not only become a highly desired citadel of learning, but a Study Centre of Excellence both in academics and discipline. Consequently, there was/is inordinate quest for studentship admission into the college beyond the confines of the then Bendel State. The quest was irresistible.

It was not to be wondered or gain said that the tempo of study and studentship became non-restrictive. As the students were/are learning, so their lecturers were/are burning their midnight oil, not only to better their educational attainment, but to impart the desired quality education that would continue to raise the academic and moral tone of the college to an apogeal height. Noticeably, most of the lecturers who came into the college with first degree saw the challenge to garner their Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees.

Discussing with one of the members of the Governing Council of the College, Dame Patience Iyasere in her Boji-Boji, Owa residence in the area, she confirmed to me that almost, if not all the lecturers are doctorate degree holders with the current provost, Dr. (Chief) Joseph Ukadike much more qualified to be the Vice-Chancellor (VC) if the profile and nomenclature of the college assumes university status.

The students, conscious of the illuminating fact that impartation of lectures by the academic staff have not only become beyond the confines of Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE), most of them decided to take up the gauntlet by offering to do their degree courses in the College of Education campus of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka.

Only recently, students who graduated from the DELSU degree programme in the institution were mobilised to participate in batch A stream 1 of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and this development actually gave credence to the agitation for a university status to be conferred on the college. The Provost of the college, Dr. Ukadike in his reaction to the inclusion of graduates in the DELSU affiliate degree programme in the institution said that the development was a dream come true, pointing out that it was only a few persons, especially lecturers that understood how parents/guardians bombard them with questions on the possibilities of the school’s graduands being enrolled for the NYSC programme.

He emphasised that despite the assurances and reassurances that the school gave through committed explanations, some doubting Thomas’s never believed, adding that the development has demonstrated the commitment of the school to quality educational standard, even as he said that the participation of graduands from the institution’s affiliate degree programmes in the national service had vindicated the college. According to him, over 300 students of the institution are being mobilised for the next batch of the national youth service year, saying “indeed, it is a milestone in the educational development of the college.”

From ‘Vox Pop’ the question in every person’s lips which is indeed a desideratum is why siphon money, human labour, time and less profitable ventures for an extraneous institution of equal academic peerage in the case of impartation of the sought-for-education in DELSU when the personnel, students and the finances are in the College of Education, Agbor? It is preposterously nonsensical. Why evoking the proverbial saying “monkey de work, baboon de chop?”

Therefore, with the seeming un-faulted scenario in antecedence, it becomes reasonably ‘justiciable and in fact, pertinent to call to a hold, the ugly phenomenon of siphoning money, labour and profile-oriented exercise to DELSU. I think it is arrantly stupour going on ad-infinitum the affiliation with DELSU. I lend myself to the truism of the succeeding theses-in-chief as propellants for the change of the profile and nomenclature of College of Education, Agbor to the University of Education, Agbor (UNOE), Agbor.

(a) The human and financial resources being siphoned to DELSU for its benefit are in Agbor. Amplifying the precursory statement, the lecturers, students and finance are rendezvoused in the College of Education. It is a travesty of the whole scenario that Agbor lays the egg and Abraka enjoys – let the ploy be aborted.

(b) Since DELSU is domiciled in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state, to serve mainly Delta South and Delta Central Districts with many disciplines (courses), let the canvassed University of Education be situated at Agbor to serve Delta North Senatorial District and its catchment area.

(c) College of Education Agbor, has two campus with many up to date infrastructural amenities.

(d) The proposed university would be exclusively for raising teachers to the desired point of excellence.

(e) Changing the profile and nomenclature of the college would halt the depopulation of the college currently going on as students are becoming interested in acquiring degrees in Education rather than NCE. They, the students, now seek admission into DELSU and other universities to do education with the suffix – B.A Education etc.

(f) Any further delay in changing the profile and nomenclature of the college would, no doubt, accelerate diminishing returns – the ugly harbinger of depletion of the numerical strength of students’ intake and lecturers losing their jobs and gradual infrastructural decay resulting in waste of vast land.

In summation therefore, it becomes advisable that the Governor, Senator Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa should use his good offices to set up a committee with the Provost, Dr. Chief Joseph Ukadike; Governing Council Chairman, Chief Emma Onyeukwu; Acting Registrar, Mr. Eboma and the bursar as members to work out the modalities for the change of the profile and nomenclature of the College to University within a time frame.

Was it not said that a stitch in time saves nine?