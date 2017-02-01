Electricity: Okowa Lauds Esievo For N10m Donation

THE Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has commended an illustrious son of Agbon kingdom, Chief Peter Esievo, for donating N10million for the restoration of electricity to the kingdom.

Governor Okowa, moved by the level of sacrifice made by Chief Esievo in making such donation requested him to visit his office as the Delta State government would give him a letter of commendation for his philanthropic gesture towards the kingdom.

The governor, who gave the commendation in Isiokolo, headquarters of Ethiope East Local Government Area, during a grand reception in his honour, said there was need to appreciate the good works of individuals whenever the need arose.

“When a person does something good, we need to appreciate him. What he has done is a huge sacrifice. He did it not because he has too much money, but because of his love for the kingdom. I urge him to continue to contribute to the kingdom and God will bless you richly.”

He said that despite the economic recession ravaging every aspect of the economy, Chief Esievo was able to dole out such money, saying that it was a clear indication that he is passionate about the progress of his kingdom.

Okowa, therefore, called on all sons and daughters of Agbon kingdom, both at home and in the diaspora to borrow a leaf from Chief Esievo and see how they could contribute to raise the N30million being demanded by Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) officials for electricity to come to the kingdom.