How Solar Eclipse Occurred In Asaba

BY MONDAY UWAGWU/

CLETUS NGWODO

True to experts’ prediction, nature’s ceaseless phenomenon, the Solar Eclipse, visited Mother Earth yesterday as the moon, some 25,000 miles away; cast its shadow across the disk of the sun, blighting solar rays from its impacted fraction in the process.

In Asaba, the Delta State capital, the blight lasted several minutes, with residents barely aware of the occurrence, thousands of kilometres in the atmosphere.

The build up actually began a few minutes to 5 00 hours Greenwich Mean Time (GMT, that is 6 pm Nigerian time), when the hue of the moon’s shadow began to penetrate the outlying spheres of the sun’s disk.

This continued for a few minutes, until exactly 6 pm when the huge envelope of the moon loomed into the northern areas of the sun’s surface, and gradually began to inch inwards for the several minutes that it lasted.

In all, the moon’s shadow, at the moment of greatest impact, only covered about one-quarter (approximately 25 per cent by estimation) of the sun’s total surface, thus making quite limited impact on the sun’s capacity to illuminate the Earth.

For residents of Asaba, as indeed other parts of Nigeria, the effect of the partial eclipse of last night was not particularly felt in terms of the ability of the moon to cut off sunlight from their locations, while the eclipse lasted.

This is because, like most partial eclipses, yesterday’s event covered an insignificant part of the sun’s total surface -approximately 25 per cent in Asaba, and at most 33 per cent -that is one-third – in other parts of the country, particularly the Calabar axis, where experts said it was bound to register its most physically visible effect.

A second reason is the fact of the angular geographic location of Asaba and most parts of Nigeria within the Horse Latitudes (which is 23 ½ Degrees North and South of the Equator), which is far away from the northern tips of the sun that the moon’s shadow covered yesterday.

Solar eclipses occur at regular intervals in time, and there are four main types-annular, partial, hybrid and total.

Yesterday’s event was partial in effect, and the next predicted occurrence is due on August 21, 2017.

Solar eclipse, unlike lunar eclipse (which occurs when the sun casts its shadow over the surface of the moon) causes light out – especially where it is total; triggers significant drop in temperature and a major change in wind direction.