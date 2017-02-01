Court Judgement: We Stand By Makarfi -Delta PDP

BY ROSEMARY NWAEBUNI

Delta State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has endorsed the decision of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi led caretaker committee of the party to appeal the judgment of the Part Harcourt Appeal Court which declared Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of the party at the Supreme Court.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the PDP stakeholders’ meeting held at the state party secretariat in Asaba to review the state of the party, intimate them on the Appeal Court judgment and reaffirm their support to the Makarfi led Caretaker Committee of the party.

The communiqué, which was presented by the former Commissioner for Works, Hon. Solomon Funkekeme,at the end of the meeting, maintained that they stood firmly by the decision reached at the party’s National Convention held in Port Harcourt on May 21, 2016 which dissolved the National Working Committee of the party in which Senator Modu Sheriff was the Acting National Chairman.

The stakeholders, having endorsed the decision of the Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee to appeal the case at the Supreme Court, urged all stakeholders to return to their various constituencies to intimate all members of the party’s decision and encourage them to remain steadfast and keep faith with the Makarfi-led committee.

The stakeholders, also, in recognition of the efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, passed a vote of absolute confidence on him for his excellent pattern in piloting the affairs of the state and pledged their unflinching support and loyalty.

They also encouraged all members to remain steadfast and committed to the affairs of the party, adding that the decision of the Port Harcourt Appeal Court has nothing to do with the party’s already concluded congresses which elected officers into the party’s executive positions from the ward to the zonal levels.

Earlier at the occasion, the state Chairman of the PDP, Barr. Kingsley Esiso, commended the massive support of leaders of the party in the state, including the national and state assembly members and other party faithful, saying that the party was able to record tremendous successes on account of their support and encouragement.

While urging them to remain united, committed and strong, he advised aggrieved members to present their issues of concern to him as he was committed to ensuring that all matters were amicably resolved, adding that the party has no opposition in the state.

He claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government at the centre has been rejected by Nigerians as a result of the untold hardship it brought upon the country and her citizens. “They have even started fighting themselves,” he added.

