Appeal Court Ruling On Pdp National Leadership’Il Not Stand ––Aniche

The immediate past Chairman of Ndokwa East Local Government transition committee, Hon. Alex Ikechukwu Aniche has said that despite the wide jubilation in the camp of Senator Modu Ali Sheriff of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the recent Appeal Court judgment in Port Harcourt declaring the former Borno State Governor as the substantive National Chairman of the political party will not stay.

Hon. Aniche, reacting to the ruling in Ashaka, recently described the judgment as efforts in futility.

The ex-council chairman, who is currently a Senior Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Projects Monitoring, explained that it was a court ruling, which has been appealed at the Supreme Court which is the final arbiter of justice in the country.

The PDP chieftain said that Senator Ali Sheriff was a general without army, pointing out that all wrongs allegedly exhibited at the Appeal Court will be addressed at the Supreme Court.

He expressed optimism that the Senator Ahmed Makarfi led faction of PDP remained the mainstream, even as he added that “All the founding members of PDP, and all PDP governors are with the Makarfi faction, PDP is going further to the Supreme Court, so I advise PDP followers in Delta State and in Ndokwa East, particularly, to wait for the next action and steps of our national leaders.”

Answering other questions on the proposed mega party involving PDP and other political parties, the PDP chieftain described it as a national issue, adding that it was one of the PDP’s options towards regaining power in 2019.

He told newsmen that there was no recognised faction of PDP in Delta State, asserting that there was one PDP in Delta State, led by Barr. Kingsley Esiso.