Nigeria know FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Foes February 28

Adamu Audu’s men will be hoping for a favourable group when the world football governing body holds the competition’s draw on Tuesday

The Federation of International Football Association will hold the draw for this year’s Beach Soccer World Cup in Nassau on Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

The draw ceremony will see representatives from 13 of 16 teams which have qualified for the tournament gathered at the Hotel Atlantis to know their foes in the group stage.

Other three finalists still expected will emerge at the Asian qualifying tournament scheduled for March 4-11.

FIFA Instructor and Supersand Eagles coordinator, Sunday Okayi will represent Nigeria, who are making their fifth appearance and aiming to surpass their previous quarter final best.

Nassau, capital city of the Bahamas will for the first time in the CONCACAF region host the competition which spans from April 27 – May 7, 2017.

Nigeria and African champions Senegal are Africa’s representatives in the tournament, while Brazil, Ecuador and Paraguay are coming from South America.

Aside hosts the Bahamas, others to feature at the draw ceremony are Tahiti for the Oceanian region and Italy, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland from Europe.

Portugal will be hoping to retain the title as defending champions after defeating Tahiti 5-3 in the final two years ago.