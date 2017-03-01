$20bn Gas Park: Delta Lawmakers Ask Host Communities To Sustain Peace

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

FOLLOWING the Federal Government’s plan to put in place a $20 billion gas industrial park in Ogidigben, Warri South-West axis of Delta State, lawmakers in the Delta State House of Assembly yesterday called on the host communities

and other Deltans, by extension, to accede to peace towards ensuring the project completion.

The lawmaker representing Warri South-West, Hon. Daniel Mayuku, and his counterpart representing

Ika North-East, Hon. Emeka Elekeokwuri,

who spoke after plenary, expressed their delight over the project, which they envisaged would reduce the spate of unemployment in the state in view of the 250, 000 jobs earmarked for creation.

Mayuku,while decrying the pitiable state of growth in the region, said that the project was a welcome development, adding that the people of Warri South-West are very grateful to the presidency.

H

e said, “If you take a speed boat from Warri to Escravos, the only thing you see are instruments of exploration. The Maritime University which was almost taken from the region is the only project in the area. We hope that this gas project will be a stepping stone for others to come. It will certainly help to fast track the development of the area.”

On his part, Hon. Elekeokwuri described the project as timely in view of the current economic realities, adding that the project would boost the revenue and economic base of the state.

According to him, the expected gainful employment

of the people would also immensely curb restiveness and militancy among youths, even as he advised the host communities to open their hearts and work amicably with the foreign investors

to complete the project.

Recall that the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, while meeting with international developers and investors

of the project at the Presidential Villa on Monday stated that the building of an industrial gas hub in Ogidigben

Delta State was one of the feedbacks that were received during the visit to the state.

Tagged the Gas Revolution Industrial Park (GRIP), Ogidigben, and envisaged to be a regional hub for all gas-based industries, the project will cover 2700 hectares with fertilizer, methanol, petrochemicals and aluminium plants located in the park that has already been designated

as a Tax Free Zone by the Federal Government.

The park, originally conceived by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is located about 60km from Warri, and is about one kilometre away from the operational base of Chevron Nigeria Limited. It will be connected to over 18 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves in fields such as Odidi, Okan, Forcados, located within a 50km radius. It is equally planned that the park will be connected to Nigeria’s most dominant gas pipeline network-ELPS, enabling supply of gas to and from the park.

The consortium which will be in charge of the project construction is made up of Fortune 500 companies, including the GSE&C of South Korea, the China Development

Bank, Power China and several others global operators from Asia and the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Kachikwu, has said that the Federal Government

will attract more than 10 billion dollars investments

to the oil and gas industry in the next five years.

Kachikwu said this yesterday in Abuja at the ongoing Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference tagged: “Reforming

and Repositioning the Oil and Gas Industry in Nigeria.’’

He said that the investments would address the challenges

facing the oil and gas industry, covering pipelines, refineries, gas and power, facility refurbishment and upstream financing.

The minister of state said that the objective was to bridge the infrastructure funding gaps in the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

“Time has come to bring down the cost of crude oil production and have the right incentives.

“Three years ago, we have cost issues, technological issues but not issues of where the money would come from because of crude price regime.

“Between 2015 to 2016, we took drastic measures on how to moderate prices, while between July 2016 and now, there have been lots of stability in the downstream economy.

“There are still some challenges but work is in progress,’’

he said.

Kachikwu said that the major problem in upstream was 6 billion dollars Joint Venture (JV) funding debt and other litigations.

He said that an outstanding debt of $5.1 billion would be paid over five years through incremental oil production

volumes.

According to him, we now have new cash call model that would free government resources and help production

stability. “There are still some governance issues to be addressed but once this is resolved, there is expected to be improvement in oil production.

“We are left with options of bringing in investors that will help address the over $45billion infrastructure deficit.

“Government wants to be bold enough to take steps that have not been taken before. We have to release our assets to private investors.

“Either gas pipeline, crude pipeline, the time has come to move from government ownership to private ownership

for efficiency,’’ the minister of state said.

Kachikwu said that efforts are ongoing in addressing the challenges in the Niger Delta region to boost oil production. He said that government planned to grow oil production to three million barrels per day.

The minister of state said that government had commenced

serious engagement with all stakeholders to achieve stability in the Niger Delta region.

He talked about the Niger Delta crisis and reduced investments by oil firms.

Kachikwu said the cost of production was key and the issue of militancy was also key.

“We have set a target of zero militancy for 2017 and it is achievable due to lots of community based activities and motivation,’’ the mister of state said.

He said that the Acting President had visited three states and was planning to visit Akwa Ibom State soon.

Kachikwu said that the oil sector could not wait for political sector to find political solutions to issues.

“We have to collaborate with the oil companies, state governments and see how we can capture some benefits that will come from this.

“We have been seeing engagement of youths and we expect more improvement day by day.

“The states must make their mini-economy agenda and they will work with security agencies.

In his remark, the Secretary-General of the Organisation

of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr. Mohammed

Barkindo, commended Nigeria for exiting the Joint Venture Cash Call debt (JVC).