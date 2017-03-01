NIPOGA Zonal Contest Kicks Off In Ogwashi-Uku

BY CHRISTIAN EZE/JOSHUA ERUBAMI

The Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, called on Nigerians to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship which promotes love, unity and friendship among people from various divides.

Okowa made the call while flagging off the Zonal Preliminaries of the 19th Nigerian Polytechnic Games (NIPOGA) holding at the Austin Jay Jay Okocha Stadium of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Festus Agas, the governor expressed confidence that, at the end of the contest which features six teams, existing records will be broken and a higher standard will be set.

“We believe there is the need for sports which promotes love, unity and friendship among diverse groups. By the end of this competition, I believe we will be more united as a people and understand ourselves better; that is the true essence of sportsmanship.

“It is universally agreed that sports breeds the spirit of true sportsmanship. Sports teaches us to accept defeat and celebrate victory.

This is essentially the bedrock of successful living.

“As we commence the 2017 Zonal NIPOGA, we are geared towards bringing excitement to our environment and to encourage our youths to participate actively in sports and to shun negative vices which would certainly not bring positive results,” he said.

He commended the management of the polytechnic for working so hard that it earned the hosting right of the prestigious competition by merit, noting that the contest has several multiplier effects.

“The Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, is known for quality and standard. It is not only reputable for its academic contents, education and scholarship, but also infrastructural development,” Governor Okowa added.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Higher Education,

Engr. Jude Sinebe, observed that the polytechnic has placed the state on a national map of excellence by hosting the competition, calling on participants to accept the outcome of the competition in good faith

In her address, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. (Mrs.) Edna Mogekwu, said the institution has done exceptionally well in sports contests within and outside Nigeria, adding that it will continue to aim higher until it gets to the zenith of its expected feat.

Mogekwu commended NIPOGA for granting the institution

the opportunity of hosting the preliminaries of the contest and also lauded the Director of Sports in the institution, Mrs. Pat-Susan Omoware, for ensuring that the sports department remains virile and progressive.

On his part, the Chairman of the polytechnic’s Governing

Council, Dr. Festus Okubor, noted that “from time immemorial,

sports have been one universal event uniting the world into one people, irrespective of nationality or religion,” adding that “NIPOGA since its inception has been in the vanguard of promoting friendship and understanding

among higher institutions, while also discovering talents.”

Also, a member of the Governing Council, Chief (Dr.) Henry Ofa, opined that the sports competition will enhance the psycho-motor skills of the participants, noting that genuine education has transcended the cognitive stage of learning.

Ofa commended the Mogekwu-led administration for working tirelessly to achieve such feat, adding that the event will have a multiplier effect on both participants and spectators.

Meanwhile, the preliminary stage of the 19th NIPOGA competition began yesterday with a battle for supremacy between its current defending champion, Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, and the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti.Thrills and frenzy characterised the historic contest that saw the defending champion conceding a superb goal in less than 30 seconds into the first half of the contest that ended 3-2 in favour of the Ekiti based players.