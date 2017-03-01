Beach Soccer World Cup: Nigeria Draw Italy And Mexico

ADAMU Audu’s men were handed a relatively easy group in the preliminary stages of the 2017 Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup in the Bahamas

Nigeria will face Italy, Mexico and a yet to be determined Asian champions in Group B of the 2017 Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup in the Bahamas.

The Supersand Eagles finished as runners-up at the 2016 African Beach Soccer Cup of Nations in Lagos to qualify for the tournament where they will be hoping to surpass their previous quarter-final best after missing out of the last two editions.

The draw ceremony held at the Atlantis Paradise Island Hotel, Nassau, Bahamas on Tuesday was greeted with great fanfare that entertained the big guns in beach soccer plus Prime Minister Commonwealth of Bahamas, Brazil legend Emerson and the Miss Bahamas Universe 2016 Cherell Williamson.

Nassau, the capital city of the Bahamas will for the first time in the CONCACAF region host the competition which spans from April 27 – May 7, 2017.

Hosts Bahamas were zoned along Switzerland, Ecuador, and Senegal in Group A

Reigning CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship, Panama will battle Paraguay, Portugal, and the runners-up at the Asian qualifying tournament scheduled for March 4-11.

Four-time champions Brazil were zoned in Group D alongside 2015 runners-up Tahiti, European champions Poland and eventual AFC bronze winner.

The Supersand Eagles will face Italy in the opening match of the competition on April 27, 2017, in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas.