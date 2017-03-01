Addressing Nigeria’s Ailing Power Sector

IT is incontrovertible that the power sector of a modern economy plays a vital role in the social, economic and political development of the nation. It is against this backdrop that nations conscious of positive growth and meaningful development, more often than not, place tremendous emphasis on the development of the power sector. Indeed, the sector acts as a booster to commerce and industry by providing the necessary inputs for sustainable development.

Unfortunately, in Nigeria, the role of the power sector, particularly in recent times, has become abysmally poor and nightmarish as the entire picture leaves much to be desired. Rather than driving the economy, all the sector can provide is a catalogue of losses, disappointments and unprecedented hardship on the industry and the majority of the citizens.

Of course, the predisposing background of the deteriorating power sector also permeates other sectors of the economy such as agriculture, education, economy, and the industrial sector, the last being hampered by multiplicity of problems, including incapacity of the power sector. The fact is that the power sector is terribly troubled and encumbered as indices show in the country.

According to statistics from the National Electricity Supply Industry, the power sector lost a total of N534 billion in 2016, representing an average of N1.5billion loss daily. The statistics further show that, in December 2016 alone, the sector lost N1.525billion, while, at the peak period of yuletide,12 power stations could not produce a single megawatt of electricity for the nation.

Also highlighted in the statistics is the colossal liquidity gap in the power sector put at N1trillion, which has to be urgently addressed to avoid further worsening of the situation in the country.

This poor state of affairs in the power sector, no doubt, has brought, and is still bringing untold hardship to the ordinary Nigerians, while the industrial sector is also inflicted with more lethal blows. Many have packed up, while some still manage to operate far below installed capacities. Prices of goods and services, including gas and kerosene, have quadrupled, while electricity supply for domestic use has become a nightmare.

This is worrisome, considering the cumulative effect on the economy and the citizens, coupled with the fact that huge sums of the nation’s income have, at various times and by successive regimes, been sunk into revitalising the sector, in addition to other administrative measures taken to address the sector, but all to no avail.

It is doubtful if a nation battling to create employment for its teeming youths, expand the frontiers of good governance, tackle hunger and disease and disentangle itself from the asphyxiating effects of economic recession can continue with these colossal losses and collateral damage, on daily basis.

The Federal Government, as well as all stakeholders in the sector, must take urgent steps to stem the tide of poor performance in the power sector, as well as its multiplier effects on the society, commerce and industry.

Areas that urgently need to be addressed are shortage in gas supply, frequency and line limitations and water level management. These, if properly tackled, will go a long way in reducing the disturbing rising rates of outages in the country.

Besides, there should be concerted efforts to increase the quantity of megawatts of electricity generated by our plants as the current capacity is far below the needs of the nation and its people. For instance, while experts put the figure needed for efficient service delivery at not less than 150,000mega watts, Nigeria, with installed capacity of 11,165 megawatts, currently produces less than 10,000 megawatts.

Worse still, the habit of electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOS) rejecting to take delivery of megawatts of electricity generated should be discouraged. A situation where, for instance, DISCOS, in September 2016, refused to take delivery of 476.36 megawatts for distribution to customers, is deplorable.

Now is the time to act as further delay could wreak unimaginable havoc on the economy and the people.