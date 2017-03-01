Government Disburses N50m Loan To Market Women, Men

BY ANDREW IKEHI

Songs of jubilation rented the air yesterday in Asaba, the Delta State capital, as the state government disbursed N50 million to over 50 cooperative unions under the auspices of Market Women and Men Association in the state.

The funds (repayable loans) ,which were disbursed to members of the association, cutting across the 25 local government areas of the state, is in pursuance to the state government’s vision of wealth creation and “Prosperity For All Deltans “ initiative of the state Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa.

Speaking during the disbursement exercise, the Executive Secretary, Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (DSMSMEDA), Mrs. Shimite Bello, said that the fund is in fulfillment of the state governor’s promise to the association, which she noted is aimed at enhancing their economic profile.

Represented by the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics in the agency, Mr. Simon Efi, Bello, while urging the market men and women to ensure prompt repayment of the loan, enjoined them to continue to pray for the present government for more grace in fulfilling its plans and visions for the entire Deltans.

Also speaking at the event, the National President, Market Women and Men’s Association, Chief (Mrs.) Felicia Sani, lauded the State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, for the gesture, just as she challenged other governors in the country to take a cue from him.

Describing Governor Okowa as a man that is committed to the welfare of his people, Mrs. Sani called on all market women and men in the state to continue to pull their weight behind the governor, saying, “This governor cannot work in isolation; that is why all of you must continue to support him, even beyond this present administration to ensure that he returns to office in 2019.”

On his part, the Chairman of the board, Mr. Onisuru Salami, who was represented by one of the board members, Mrs. Ann Orumade, advised the beneficiaries of the loan to ensure that they channel the funds to boost their businesses and avoid the temptation of diverting it to other purposes.

Some of the women, who spoke to The Pointer in an interview, commended the state government for the gesture, just as they promised to channel the funds to the appropriate reasons for the disbursement.