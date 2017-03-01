Alleged Toxic Waste: Delta, Customs Officials Visit Koko Community

AS part of efforts to ensure strict environmental compliance and avoid a repeat of the ugly experiences of the 1988 Koko Toxic waste debacle, the Delta State Commissioner for Environment, Barr. John Nani, has led officials of the state government including the Chairman of Warri North Local Government Area and the Nigeria Customs Service to the alleged toxic waste dumpsite managed by Ebenco Global Links Ltd, an integrated waste management facility in Koko town, Warri North Local Government Area of the state.

The visit is coming on the heels of alleged importation of substance suspected to be toxic waste dumped in the ancient town by Ebenco Global Links Ltd town. The suspected toxic substance has caused apprehension among the residents and other stakeholders, especially with the unpleasant experience of 1988, where toxic waste from Italy was dumped in Koko Port, which negatively impacted the environment and caused degradation.

It will be recalled that the development has become a reference source in environmental studies and research.

Speaking during the visit, Hon. Nani warned that severe sanctions would be meted out to all those who are directly or remotely involved in the heinous crime, saying that there was urgent need to effectively manage the situation for the benefit of Deltans.

He said, “I am pleased that the Nigeria Customs Service, personally led by the Comptroller of the Edo/Delta zone, Barr. Ona Eboma, is here with us for an on-the-spot assessment of the waste dumpsite and the facility.”

Barr Nani explained that preliminary investigation would start soonest with the analysis of samples already collected from the dump site for laboratory analysis and that the outcome of the analysis will be made public in the interest of all, adding that full-proof enquiry would be conducted to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the claim of toxicity of the dumped substance.

He advised residents of Koko and its environs to remain calm as the state government was determined to get to the root of the matter, adding that genuine efforts would be made to pay adequate attention to their health concerns and other issues agitating their mind.

Earlier on arrival, the commissioner and his team were conducted round by Dr. Akintunde Francis, Head of Operations, Ebenco Global Link, the company which allegedly dumped the waste in the area.

Dr. Akintunde explained that, contrary to media reports, the waste is the by-product of oil companies, adding that the company was given approval to operate by the Department of Petroleum Resources, Federal Ministry of Environment and other relevant agencies.

He maintained that the company had been in existence for more than 10 years, even as he claimed that the waste in question was not harmful as being portrayed by the media.

The Edo and Delta States Customs Service Sector Commander, Barr. Oni Eboma, who also commented on the issue, said the waste was not imported as alleged by the media.

The customs service sector commander charged the people to have confidence that proper and thorough investigation would be done on the matter.

It will be recalled that the first known case of toxic waste was dumped in Koko about 30 years ago and Nigerians were alarmed by the recent alleged dumping of liquid in Koko.